The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) has moved to calm concerns among travellers and stakeholders following the announcement of a planned industrial action by aviation workers.

In a statement on Monday, February 16, the regulator said it had already initiated contingency measures to maintain operations.

"The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) wishes to inform the public and aviation stakeholders that it has activated its operational continuity measures in light of the planned industrial action by the Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU)," the statement read.

KCAA noted that essential technical and safety-related functions within the aviation sector are continuing uninterrupted.

It added that systems have been put in place to manage operations under contingency plans.

"KCAA remains fully committed to its statutory mandate of ensuring the safety, security, and regulatory oversight of Kenya's civil aviation sector. Critical aviation safety and air navigation functions remain operational and are being managed in accordance with established contingency protocols," the statement added.

KCAA also stated that discussions with stakeholders are ongoing and that engagement is being handled within existing legal and institutional frameworks.

It added that dialogue remains open as efforts continue to resolve the dispute.

"The Authority continues to engage relevant stakeholders in line with applicable labour laws and court directions. We reiterate our respect for due process and remain open to constructive dialogue.

"We wish to assure airlines, passengers, and the general public that aviation safety oversight remains uncompromised," the statement concluded.

File image of new KCAA Director-General Emile Arao

This comes barely a day after Kenya Airways confirmed that one of its flights returned to Nairobi after two unsuccessful landing attempts in Kigali due to poor weather.

In a statement on Sunday, February 15, the national carrier said flight KQ 470 had departed Nairobi for Kigali in the morning before encountering low visibility on approach.

"Kenya Airways PLC (KQ) confirms that on 15 February 2026, at approximately 09:10 hrs (East African Time), KQ 470, on a scheduled operation from Nairobi to Kigali, encountered low visibility and deteriorating weather during the normal approach to land at Kigali International Airport.

"After two unsuccessful attempts to land, the crew elected to return to Nairobi for the safety of the passengers and crew on board," the statement read.

The airline noted that the aircraft landed safely back in Nairobi before resuming its journey once conditions improved in Kigali.

"The aircraft landed safely in Nairobi at 10:39 hrs (East African Time). Once the weather in Kigali had cleared, the flight was cleared for departure to Kigali at 12:07 hrs (East African Time and landed safely at 13:31 hrs (East African Time)," the statement added.

Kenya Airways also confirmed that the air turnback caused a delay to another scheduled flight.

"Air turnbacks are standard safety procedures. This air turnback impacted a delay for KQ270 (Nairobi-Mauritius), which was scheduled to depart at 12:40 hrs but is now rescheduled to depart at 16:40 hrs," the statement explained.

In its message to affected passengers, the airline apologised for the inconvenience and reiterated that safety remains its top priority.

"We have been in contact with the affected customers and are providing the necessary assistance. We sincerely apologise to our guests for the inconvenience and assure our customers that their safety and that of our crew are our highest priorities," the statement concluded.