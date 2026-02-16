Editor's Review Kenya Airways (KQ) has announced flight disruptions out of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

National carrier Kenya Airways (KQ) has announced flight disruptions out of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

In a travel advisory on Monday, February 16, KQ said JKIA is experiencing air traffic control delays due to the ongoing aviation workers’ strike.

The airline noted that the disruption at JKIA has affected certain departures and arrivals.

“We wish to inform our customers that, following the Kenyan Civil Aviation Authority’s statement on the implementation of contingency measures to safeguard aviation safety and service continuity on 16th February 2026, we are currently experiencing air traffic control operational delays at Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), affecting certain departures and arrivals,” read the advisory.

KQ warned that select departures may experience schedule adjustments, including potential delays.

File image of JKIA.

The airline apologized to its customers for the inconvenience caused by the flight disruptions at JKIA.

“Passengers are advised to expect possible schedule adjustments, including delays. We sincerely regret the inconvenience and are working closely with the relevant aviation authorities and airport stakeholders to minimise disruption and maintain safe operations,” KQ stated.

Further, KQ urged passengers to check their flight status before traveling to the airport and monitor official communication channels for updates.

“Customers are requested to: Check their flight status before travelling to the airport, monitor official Kenya Airways communication channels for updates, and explore rebooking options via our mobile app or website where necessary,” the national carrier added.

This comes after the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) said it had already initiated contingency measures to maintain operations.

In a statement, KCAA noted that essential technical and safety-related functions within the aviation sector are continuing uninterrupted.

The authority added that systems have been put in place to manage operations under contingency plans.

"KCAA remains fully committed to its statutory mandate of ensuring the safety, security, and regulatory oversight of Kenya's civil aviation sector. Critical aviation safety and air navigation functions remain operational and are being managed in accordance with established contingency protocols," the statement added.

Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) had issued a seven-day ultimatum to KCAA and threatened to strike.

The union is pushing for the implementation of Collective Bargaining Agreements, salary reviews, and the inclusion of contractual employees under pensionable terms.