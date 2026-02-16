Editor's Review The legislator said he chose to speak publicly after reports began circulating that he had died.

Kabuchai MP Majimbo Kalasinga has reassured the public after surviving a road accident on Sunday, February 15, while travelling to attend a political meeting in Kitengela.

In a video, the legislator said he chose to speak publicly after reports began circulating that he had died, prompting concern among his supporters.

According to Kalasinga, the accident occurred as he was travelling from Nakuru to Nairobi to attend a gathering headed by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna in Kitengela.

Despite sustaining injuries, Kalasinga said he is safe and recovering after receiving medical attention.

"I have received many calls because I had an accident today (Sunday) at around 7:00 a.m. in Nakuru while I was heading to Nairobi to attend Edwin Sifuna’s meeting in Kitengela," he said.

Kalasinga said he felt it was important to directly communicate with his constituents after rumours spread online suggesting he had passed away.

He noted that while he was injured, his condition is stable.

"As I speak right now, I am well; I am safe. I have decided to address my people of Kabuchai to remove any worries because some people have said that I have died. I am okay, only my arm was broken. But the doctors have done a good job and I think I am safe," he added.

File image of Majimbo Kalasinga

This comes two weeks after Buuri MP Mugambi Rindikiri spoke out after being involved in a road accident at Siraji Timau along the Meru-Nanyuki Road.

The incident occurred as he was en route to attend President William Ruto’s NYOTA Capital Disbursement event at Kinoru Stadium in Meru County.

Rindikiri confirmed that the accident also involved another vehicle that was ferrying Catholic sisters; however, both parties emerged without serious injuries.

He reassured his constituents and the general public that everyone involved was safe and recovering well, while also expressing gratitude for the prayers he had received.

"My team and I appreciate the concern shown following a road incident. We are all safe and doing well. I am also glad to report that those in the other vehicle, which was carrying Catholic sisters, are doing well. Thank you to my constituents and fellow Kenyans for the prayers and goodwill," he said.