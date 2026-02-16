Editor's Review BRS has announced the rollout of its updated version, introducing a redesigned process aimed at simplifying how business owners update company details online.

The Business Registration Service (BRS) has announced the rollout of its updated version, introducing a redesigned process aimed at simplifying how business owners update company details online.

In a notice on Monday, February 16, BRS said the new system, accessible through the eCitizen portal, is expected to improve efficiency in handling company structure changes, director appointments, share transfers, and other corporate modifications.

The update is intended to help company directors, shareholders, and authorized representatives complete official changes without visiting physical offices.

New digital process for company updates

According to the guide released by BRS, users must begin by logging into the BRS Version II platform through the official eCitizen system.

The process starts with selecting a preferred browser and navigating to the portal, where users can log in either through eCitizen credentials or by using an OTP-enabled login option for added convenience.

Once logged in, users proceed through an authentication stage requiring verification through a one-time password.

The portal then directs users to a personal account dashboard, where they can switch into the relevant company profile before proceeding with any edits.

After selecting the company registry services option, users are required to choose the specific business they intend to update.

The system allows users to either select from companies already linked to their accounts or search for the desired business manually.

This step is followed by initiating the application, where the company structure update service is selected to begin the modification process.

Multiple authorization options included

The updated platform guides users through entering applicant details and choosing a method of authorization.

From this stage, companies can proceed with structural changes such as director appointments or cessations, depending on their needs.

The system outlines several pathways for authorization, including board resolutions, general meetings of the company, or official Gazette notices, reflecting the different legal requirements businesses may fall under.

Under the board resolution option, users can make changes including appointing new directors, ceasing existing directors, or adding shareholders who also serve as directors.

The general meeting option similarly allows structural updates but requires a special resolution.

For organizations opting for the Gazette notice pathway, the system provides additional steps to ensure changes are properly recorded and validated.

Share transfers and bulk updates

A notable feature of the updated platform is its flexibility, as users can select multiple change options at once instead of processing each update separately.

This streamlining is expected to reduce paperwork and speed up approvals, particularly for companies undergoing broader restructuring.

The guide also highlights share transfer functionality, enabling businesses to transfer shares to existing or new shareholders directly through the portal.

Users can select the relevant transfer options and proceed through guided steps that ensure compliance with registration requirements before final submission.

Elsewhere, this comes months after the Ministry of Information, Communications and the Digital Economy confirmed that the recent data breach involving unauthorized disclosure of company registry information has been resolved.

In a statement on Thursday, February 6, ICT CS William Kabogo assured affected parties that the leaked information had been removed and permanently erased.

"The Ministry of Information, Communications, and the Digital Economy wishes to inform the public and affected parties that the recent incident involving the unauthorized disclosure of company registry information has been comprehensively addressed and conclusively resolved.

"The Ministry confirms that the unauthorized publication of information has been fully removed and permanently erased. Additionally, all Business Registration Service systems and databases have been secured, with enhanced preventive measures implemented to mitigate any future occurrences," the statement read.

Kabogo also stated that the government has reinforced cybersecurity safeguards across all government digital infrastructure to protect Kenyans' data.

"We assure the public that stringent cybersecurity safeguards have been reinforced across all government digital infrastructure assets to protect the confidentiality and privacy of Kenyans' personal data, in accordance with the Constitution of Kenya, 2010 and other relevant legislations," the statement added.