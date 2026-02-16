Editor's Review Kenya Met has released its weekly weather forecast warning of continued rainfall in several regions and rising temperatures in others across the country.

The Kenya Meteorological Department has released its weekly weather forecast warning of continued rainfall in several regions and rising temperatures in others across the country.

In its outlook for the period between February 17 and 23, the department highlighted areas expected to receive rainfall, regions likely to experience hot daytime conditions, and zones that will record significantly low night-time temperatures.

According to the forecast, counties in western and central parts of Kenya will continue receiving rainfall, while northern regions are expected to remain largely dry.

"Rains are expected to continue over Western Kenya, the Central Highlands including Nairobi, the Lake Victoria Basin, the Rift Valley, and parts of the South-eastern Lowlands.

"In contrast, North-eastern and North-western Kenya are likely to experience generally sunny and dry conditions," the department said.

The forecast further shows that several parts of the country will experience high daytime temperatures, particularly in lowland and coastal regions.

"Daytime (maximum) temperatures above 30°C are expected in several parts of the country, including the Coast, the South-eastern Lowlands, North-eastern, and North-western Kenya," the department noted.

At the same time, some high-altitude areas will experience cold nights, with temperatures expected to drop below 10 degrees Celsius.

"Night-time (minimum) temperatures below 10°C are expected in parts of the Central Highlands, the Central Rift Valley, Western Kenya, and areas near Mt. Kilimanjaro," the department added.





This came days after Kenya Met released the March-April-May (MAM) 2026 Long Rains Seasonal Climate Outlook.

In an update issued on Wednesday, February 4, the department outlined expectations of mixed rainfall performance across the country alongside generally warmer-than-average temperatures.

According to KMD, the long rains season was likely to be characterized by near-average to below-average rainfall over several parts of the country, with notable variability in onset, distribution, and intensity.

While some regions were expected to receive relatively favorable rainfall, others were projected to experience suppressed totals and intermittent dry spells that could affect livelihoods and key economic sectors.

In its regional assessment, the department indicated that near- to above-average rainfall was expected over the Lake Victoria Basin, the Highlands West of the Rift Valley, the Highlands East of the Rift Valley, including Nairobi, the Rift Valley, and parts of north-western Kenya.

KMD cautioned, however, that even in these regions, rainfall might not have been evenly distributed, and isolated heavy rainfall events could have occurred.

For the Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASALs), including the south-eastern lowlands, north-eastern Kenya, and parts of the north-west, the outlook pointed to near-average to below-average rainfall.

The department noted that rainfall in these areas was likely to have been poorly distributed, with breaks in between rainy episodes.

In addition to rainfall patterns, the department warned of elevated temperatures across the country during the March-May period.

Warmer-than-average temperatures were expected nationwide, a trend that could have heightened heat-related risks, particularly in ASAL areas, coastal counties, and densely populated urban centres.

KMD noted that higher temperatures may have exacerbated water stress, increased the risk of heat-related illnesses, and placed additional pressure on energy and health systems.

KMD advised members of the public and sectoral stakeholders to use the seasonal outlook to guide planning and preparedness efforts.