The Kenya Literature Bureau (KLB) has moved to reassure schools, teachers, and stakeholders following claims suggesting that some of its curriculum books had been withdrawn from use.

In a notice on Tuesday, February 17, KLB noted that there has been no directive from the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) withdrawing any of its learning materials.

"Kenya Literature Bureau (KLB) wishes to inform all our customers, partners and stakeholders that none of our curriculum books have been withdrawn by the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD)," the notice read.

KLB reassured the public that its curriculum publications remain officially recognized and have not been removed from the approved list.

"All our books, currently in circulation, are duly approved by KICD and remain valid for use in Kenyan schools," the notice added.

This comes months after KICD released the official list of approved Grade 10 textbooks ahead of the rollout of Senior School under the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

According to a notice issue on Tuesday, December 23, 2025, the approved books cover all pathways offered at Senior School, including Arts and Sports Science, Social Sciences, Humanities and Business Studies, Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), Applied Sciences and Technical Studies.

File image of the KICD Headquarters

KICD explained that Senior School represents the fourth level of basic education and comes after Pre-Primary, Primary and Junior School, with a strong focus on learner choice, interests and career pathways.

"Senior School is the fourth level of Basic Education in the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) that learners shall proceed to after the Pre-Primary School, Primary School and Junior School levels.

"The essence of Senior School is to offer learners a pre-tertiary/university/pre-career experience in which the learners have an opportunity to choose pathways and tracks where they shall have demonstrated interest and/or potential at the earlier levels," the notice read.

KICD further noted that Senior School will span three years and is designed to prepare learners for higher education, training at the tertiary level.

"Senior School comprises three years of education for learners generally in the 16-18 years age bracket and lays the foundation for further education and training at the tertiary level and the world of work.

"In the CBC vision, learners exiting this level are expected to be engaged, emposcered and ethical citizens ready to participate in the socio-economic development of the nation," the notice added.

On the structure of learning areas, KICD stated that learners will undertake seven subjects, including four compulsory core areas, in line with recommendations by the Presidential Working Party on Educational Reforms.

"At this level, learners shall take seven (7) learning areas as recommended by the Presidential Working Party on Educational Reforms (PWPER, 2023). These shall comprise four core learning areas namely: English, Kiswahili, Essential Mathematics/Core Mathematics and Community Service Learning (CSL)," the notice further read.

KICD added that learners will choose between Core Mathematics and Essential Mathematics depending on their pathway, alongside three additional subjects guided by career interests and aptitude.

"Learners will choose between Core Mathematics (for learners pursuing the Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics Pathway) and Essential Mathematics (utilitarian skills for non-STEM learners). The leamner will select three learning areas depending on their career choice, aptitude, interest and personality with guidance by the career teacher at Senior School," the notice read.