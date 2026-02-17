Editor's Review The government has announced fully funded scholarships for Kenyan students to pursue a Master of Science degree in Actuarial Management in the UK.

The Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) has announced eight fully funded scholarships for Kenyan students to pursue a Master of Science degree in Actuarial Management in the United Kingdom.

In a public notice on Tuesday, February 17, the IRA said it is offering the scholarships to qualified Kenyan citizens to study at BAYES Business School in the UK.

According to the announcement, the scholarship will cater for tuition fees, travel, accommodation and other incidental expenses.

The IRA outlined strict requirements for applicants seeking the Master of Science Degree in Actuarial Management.

Eligible candidates must have obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Actuarial Science with at least Upper Second-Class Honours or hold an equivalent actuarial qualification.

Applicants must also have graduated not more than five years ago and should have made significant progress towards becoming a Fellow of the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries, with a minimum of five professional papers completed.

The authority added that applicants with First Class Honours will have an added advantage during the selection process.

Application forms can be downloaded from the IRA website at https://www.ira.go.ke.

Completed forms, together with copies of identification documents, academic certificates, result slips or transcripts, birth certificate and school leaving certificate, should be submitted to: The Chief Executive Officer, Insurance Regulatory Authority, P.O. Box 43505-00100 Nairobi, Email: [email protected].

The IRA has set Monday, March 2, 2026 at 5.00pm as the deadline for submission of applications.

File image of Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) CEO Godfrey Kiptum

IRA cautioned that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted and warned that canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.

Earlier this month, the Australian government announced fully funded postgraduate scholarships for eligible candidates from Kenya and 24 other African countries.

In a notice, the Australia Awards Scholarships said the programme is part of Australia’s international development assistance aimed at promoting prosperity in Africa.

Applicants are required to be at least 25 years old by February 1, 2027, hold an undergraduate degree, and have a minimum of five years of relevant post-graduate work experience.

Candidates must also be employed at the time of application and must not already hold or be pursuing a Master’s degree.

Applicants are also required to meet English language proficiency standards, including an IELTS score of at least 6.5 overall, with no band below 6.0, or equivalent TOEFL or Pearson Test scores.

Priority fields of study include Agriculture and food security, Climate change, Foreign policy and international security, Gender, disability, and social inclusion and Mining and energy.

Successful applicants will receive a return air travel ticket, a one-off establishment allowance on arrival, full tuition fees, a contribution to living expenses, an introductory academic program and an overseas student health cover for the duration of the scholarship.

They will also be entitled to supplementary academic support, fieldwork allowance for research.

Applications for the scholarship programme opened on Sunday, February 1 and will close on April 30, 2026.

Interested candidates are required to lodge their applications online through OASIS via the Australia Awards Africa website.

Applicants must submit all the relevant supporting documents listed in the Australia Awards Scholarships Policy Handbook.

They must also provide supporting documents, including a passport, academic certificates and transcripts, a curriculum vitae, academic and employer referee reports, and evidence of English language proficiency.