Editor's Review "Originally from Israel, the holy land, I came to Kenya for business, and I stayed for love."

Kenyans have blown hot and cold over a real estate and agricultural project by an Israeli investor in Solai, Nakuru County.

This is after the project was featured in an investment show, where journalist Alex Chamwada spoke to Erez Rivkin, the owner.

Rivkin revealed that the property was mostly agricultural, with a segment of the land set aside for real estate. He disclosed plans to move an Israeli-based school to the land.

A section of Kenyans protested the project, claiming that it was a baby step toward establishing an Israeli community in Kenya. To them, they would not look past the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

"The same people who did this in Gaza want to set up an Israeli community in Kenya?" one user questioned.

PHOTO | COURTESY Israeli investor Erez Rivkin, with media personality Alex Chamwada, at his real estate firm in Solai, Nakuru County.

President William Ruto and former Head of State, Uhuru Kenyatta, came up as Kenyans accused them of inking a secret deal with the Israeli government after a visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"A new State of Israel in Kenya? Why are guys shocked? Don’t you remember Netanyahu is the one who showed up and saved Uhuru Kenyatta after a clear Raila Win?" social media personality Mumbi Seraki alleged.

The claims made by Seraki remain allegations since they cannot be confirmed.

The Solai Dam tragedy was also mentioned, with many questioning whether there were any ties between the real estate project and the dam collapse.

However, many Kenyans expressed support for Rivkin and his business, stating that it reaffirms Kenya's position as a business destination for multinational companies.

One owner of a real estate company in Kenya took the opportunity to call for more Israelis to invest in the country.

"You are welcome. Feel at home, Kenya is ready for you," the entrepreneur stated.

Kenyans were also cautioned against being negative towards foreigners and were urged to do their own background check before assuming the worst.

"The amount of misinformation and erratic theories running around concerning the acquisition of 200 acres in Solai by Israeli investors is concerning. Worse still is the open antisemitism. Kenyans need to learn to use their own thinking and research rather than mob mentality," Ryan stated.

Rivkin, who runs the project on behalf of the family, confirmed that he invested in Kenya out of love, downplaying any sinister motives.

"My name is Rivkin, originally from Israel, the holy land. I came to Kenya for business, and I stayed for love. We love the environment, we love the people, and we love the community," he stated.

The investor maintained that all Kenyans were welcome to invest in the project, promising high returns.

He revealed that the project has created many employment opportunities for locals who work in the farms and the stone quarry.

The debate emerged amid a spike in the negative perception of foreigners among Kenyans.

While some concerns are legitimate, propaganda against foreign nationals would potentially damage relations with other countries if left unchecked.