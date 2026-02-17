Editor's Review Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has warned Governor Johnson Sakaja against transferring any role to the national government.

In a statement on Tuesday, February 17, Sifuna questioned the signing ceremony scheduled at State House days after Governor Sakaja refuted reports that he would cede some county functions to the national government

“The Governor of Nairobi assured us he wasn’t transferring any functions to the National Government. I am surprised to see a scheduled ‘signing ceremony’ at statehouse this afternoon,” Sifuna stated.

The Nairobi Senator cautioned Sakaja that any attempt to bypass constitutional procedures would be met with strong resistance.

Sifuna argued that the Nairobi residents and the leadership of Nairobi need to be involved before any county function is ceded.

File image of Governor Johnson Sakaja and President William Ruto.

“As we await to see what the actual thing is, I remind Johson Sakaja to be mindful of the provisions of the constitution and the need for involvement of the electorate and the leadership of Nairobi prior to making such decisions. Any unconstitutional claw back to devolution shall be strenuously resisted,” Sifuna added.

State House Press Secretary Emmanuel Talam, in a media invite on Tuesday, said there will be a signing of the cooperation between the National Government and the Nairobi County government.

In the invite, Talam said the signing of the agreement will be held at State House, Nairobi, from 3 PM.

This comes after Governor Sakaja dismissed reports claiming that he has ceded three county functions to the national government.

In a post on X on Tuesday, February 10 night, Governor Sakaja termed the reports as fake.

The Nairobi county boss maintained that he has not ceded any county role to the national government.

“Fake news. No functions or roles ceded,” Governor Sakaja wrote.

On Wednesday, February 11, Sakaja admitted to working with the government but clarified that he has not ceded any county functions to the state.

Speaking during the State of the County Address, Governor Sakaja explained that Nairobi County also doubles as the capital city and that cooperation with the state is inevitable.

"Nairobi is just not a county, it is the capital city. Of course, collaboration with the national government is inevitable; it is, in fact, encouraged.

"We are pursuing procedures using the Urban Areas and ities At to enhance infrastructure support, but the city will continue to be governed as a county government," Sakaja stated.