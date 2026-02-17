Editor's Review Mbadi asked Sifuna and Babu to explain why ODM should not work with Ruto.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary, John Mbadi, has stated that he is open to having dialogue with Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and Emabakasi East MP Babu Owino.

Speaking Tuesday, February 17, after meeting Luo Elders from Nairobi County, Mbadi stated that he is willing to listen to Sifuna and Babu's reason for hosing a separate path from that taken by the ODM party.

He stated that while it was obvious that the two leaders had frowned upon the idea of working with President William Ruto, he wanted to understand why.

"What we are asking is for them to come and tell us why they strongly feel that they wasnt to work with the other side because there are only two groupings.

"If you do not want to work with Ruto, whom do you want to work with? Wamunyoro? Uhuru? Come and try to convince us, but this disjointed statement is causing tension," Mbadi stated.

PHOTO | COURTESY A file image of Treasury CS John Mbadi.



The Treasury Boss and the elders made it clear that they would not allow the community to go back to the streets.

"Luos have lost lives, and I don't think it is necessary at this time. But if there is anyone who thinks it is, come and persuade us," he petitioned.

Mbadi urged Sifuna, Babu and other dissenters to emulate former ODM party leader, the late Raila Odinga, by sacrificing individual interests for the greater good.

"When the time came for sitting down and dialoging, there was no better person than Raila. He shook hands with his tormenters and with people whom nobody expected," the CS reiterated.

The Luo Elders petitioned Mbadi to call for a meeting with Ruto to allow discussions on a possible pre-election pact before 2027.

Sifuna and Babu have led the ODM dissenters in a campaign dubbed 'Linda Mwananchi', where they consistently push for ODM to pull out from the agreement it has with UDA.

The two have been accused of being financially manipulated to cause chaos within ODM and working with former Deputy President, Rigathi Gachagua.