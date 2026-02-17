Editor's Review Former Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho has addressed growing speculation linking him to the 2027 Kirinyaga gubernatorial race.

Former Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho has addressed growing speculation linking him to the 2027 Kirinyaga gubernatorial race.

In a statement on Tuesday, February 17, he said that while there appears to be heightened political activity on the ground, he has not been directly involved in any of the alleged meetings.

"Apparently the ground is very active regarding my candidature as Governor of Kirinyaga County. The ground holds meetings. It deliberates deeply. It speaks with confidence," he said.

Kibicho further stated that he continues to receive frequent updates from supporters, even though he is not part of the reported consultations.

"People keep calling and stopping me to relay what the ground has agreed. The reports are detailed. The tone is authoritative. The certainty is impressive. Curiously, I am never invited to these meetings. No agenda. No minutes. But the feedback is always prompt," he added.

Kibicho also addressed claims that campaign songs praising him are already circulating, saying he has neither heard them nor received any recordings.

"I am also reliably informed that there are songs about my greatness. I have not heard them. No one has sent me any audio. But the singers are said to be very serious. I listen politely. I am grateful. I nod thoughtfully like a man receiving classified intelligence. Then I go on with my day. Life goes on," he further said.

File image of Karanja Kibicho

Despite the ongoing speculation, Kibicho maintained that he has not made a formal decision regarding the 2027 contest.

"Meanwhile, I am waiting for the heavens to speak. So far, the heavens have not said a word," he concluded.

Elsewhere, this comes months after advocate Ndegwa Njiru announced his intention to run for the Kirinyaga Senatorial seat in the 2027 General Election.

Speaking on Monday, December 8, 2025, Ndegwa said he wants to strengthen the rule of law, improve legislative oversight, and help Kenyans fully benefit from devolution.

"I want to be a senator because I want to make my contribution to building this country.

"I am a strict adherent to the law, and I believe that we need quality materials in Parliament to oversee government, oversee a spillage in the Senate and in the counties, and make sure that Kenyans realise the intention of devolution," he said.

Ndegwa also addressed the expected contest with Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, who is set to pursue the seat after completing her second term.

He dismissed her suitability for the role, saying he is fully prepared to face her.

"I’m ready to face her. She is not my equal. She’s not equal to the task. She does not understand what legislation is. If she did, and if she understood, would we have seen her effects for the last seven years or eight years now? She does not understand the aspect of legislation," he added.