The Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC) has announced that several neighborhoods across Nairobi will experience a 26-hour water supply interruption.

In a notice on Wednesday, February 18, NCWSC said it will temporarily shut down the Sasumua Water Treatment Plant from Friday, February 20, at 6:00 am to Saturday, February 21, at 8:00 am.

The company explained that the planned shutdown will facilitate essential works at the plant aimed at improving production efficiency.

“The Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company will temporarily shut down the Sasumua Water Treatment Plant from 20th February 2026 at 06:00 am to 21st February 2026 at 08:00 am to carry out essential works aimed at improving production efficiency,” the notice read in part.

The exercise will disrupt water supply in Westlands, Lavington, Kileleshwa, the University of Nairobi vicinity, Kilimani, Dagoretti, Kawangware, Waithaka, Uthiru, and Mutuini.

Jamhuri, Upper Hill, the KNH vicinity, Kibera, Kang’ethe, Kangemi, Loresho, Lang’ata, Nairobi West, Madaraka, Karen, Ngara, and Gigiri will also be affected.

Nairobi Water urged customers in the listed estates to use available water sparingly during the interruption period and to store sufficient supplies in advance.

“We appeal to all affected customers to use the available water sparingly during this interruption period and to store sufficient quantities where possible. Any inconvenience is highly regretted,” the notice added.

The disruption comes days after NCWSC warned of mass water disconnections affecting Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), as well as businesses and households.

In a notice issued on Friday, February 6, NCWSC gave defaulters a five-day ultimatum to clear any outstanding arrears or risk their water connection being disconnected.

“Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company Limited (NCWSC), the licensed provider of water and sewerage services in Nairobi City County, continues its decisive enforcement campaign to recover longstanding overdue arrears from defaulting consumers.

“This exercise, which begins on 11th February 2026, targets all categories of customers to safeguard the financial health and long-term sustainability of water and sewerage services across the City,” noted NCWSC.