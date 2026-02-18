Editor's Review The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) Board of Directors has appointed Luka Kipchumba Kimeli as the Director General of the authority.



Luka Kipchumba Kimeli has been confirmed as the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) Director General after serving in an acting capacity for seven months.

In a notice on Wednesday, February 18, KeNHA Board Chairperson Winfridah Ngumi announced that Kimeli has been appointed as Director General, following consultations with Transport CS Davis Chirchir.

“The Board of Directors of the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), acting in consultation with the Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Roads and Transport, is pleased to announce the appointment of Eng. Luka Kipchumba Kimeli as the Director General with effect from 17th February 2026,” read the notice in part.

Ngumi noted that the appointment of Kimeli followed a competitive and transparent recruitment process, conducted in accordance with the Kenya Roads Act, 2007, and relevant applicable public service procedures.

Kimeli boasts 27 years of experience in infrastructure development, strategic program delivery, and public sector leadership within the Roads sub-sector.

Ngumi expressed confidence that Kimeli will steer KeNHA ahead and help the authority deliver world-class highway infrastructure.

“The Board expresses full confidence in Eng. Kimeli’s capacity to steer the Authority towards greater efficiency, accountability, and service excellence in delivering safe, resilient, and world-class highway infrastructure that supports national growth and regional integration.

“The Board congratulates Eng. Kimeli on his appointment and assures him of its full support as he assumes office,” Ngumi stated.

Kimeli has been serving as the acting KeNHA Director General since July 11, 2025.

He was appointed to the position by the KeNHA board following the resignation of Kungu Ndungu.

“The Board of Directors hereby announces the acceptance of the resignation of Eng. Kungu Ndungu as Director General of the Kenya National Highways Authority, effective 11th July, 2025, and the appointment of Eng. Luka Kimeli as Acting Director General effective 11th July, 2025,” Ngumi said in a notice.

The KeNHA board, however, did not give details behind Ndungu’s departure from the authority.