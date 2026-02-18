Editor's Review Ghana's government has revealed that Russian authorities are unable to confirm the identity of a man at the centre of viral intimate TikTok videos involving different women.

Ghana's government has revealed that Russian authorities are unable to confirm the identity or nationality of a man at the centre of viral intimate TikTok videos involving different women.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, February 17, Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said the Russian Ambassador to Ghana Sergei Berdnikov had been summoned over the matter.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms that the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Ghana, His Excellency Sergei Berdnikov was summoned today, Tuesday, 17 February, 2026 on the instruction of the Honourable Minister for Foreign Affairs over the conduct of a supposed Russian national in unlawfully publishing sexually explicit images of Ghanaian women without their consent," the statement read.

Ablakwa further disclosed that the ambassador acknowledged the seriousness of the issue and its wider implications.

"Ambassador Sergei Berdnikov acknowledged the violation of the privacy and dignity of the victims, and the larger cybercrime dimensions, while expressing the willingness of the Russian Federation to cooperate with the Republic of Ghana on the matter in issue," the statement added.

However, the situation took a fresh twist after the Russian ambassador indicated they could not verify the suspect’s true identity.

"The Russian Ambassador, however, indicated that he is unable to confirm the nationality of the individual at the centre of the intimate viral videos, and further disclosed that the purported name making the rounds in the media is not a known Russian name and rather represents an inappropriate or vulgar expression in the Russian language," the statement further read.

Ablakwa added that despite the uncertainty surrounding the suspect’s identity, the Russian Embassy had pledged support to Ghana’s investigations.

"Ambassador Sergei Berdnikov has pledged that the Embassy in Ghana is willing to share information on the matter to facilitate Ghana's ongoing efforts aimed at apprehending the individual and bringing him to justice, within the context of our longstanding bilateral relations despite the absence of a legally binding extradition treaty," the statement concluded.

File image of Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and Russian Ambassador to Ghana Sergei Berdnikov

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) issued a statement addressing viral videos allegedly recorded and circulated by a suspected Russian TikToker involving Kenyan women.

In an update on Tuesday, the agency raised alarm over serious privacy violations and possible criminal conduct linked to the non-consensual recording and sharing of intimate content online.

The investigative agency said the reported actions amount to grave breaches of constitutional rights and personal dignity.

"The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has noted with grave concern the alleged non-consensual recording and subsequent circulation of intimate videos involving Kenyan women by a suspected Russian national.

"The DCI strongly condemns these reported acts, which constitute serious violations of privacy, personal dignity, and the rights of victims as enshrined in the Constitution of Kenya," the statement read.

According to the DCI, the matter may involve multiple criminal offences under Kenyan law, particularly those relating to cybercrime and protection of vulnerable groups.

"Such conduct also amounts to technology-facilitated gender-based violence, exploitation, and potential offences under the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act, the Penal Code, and other relevant statutes protecting women and children," the statement added.

The agency confirmed that investigations are already underway, with specialized units deployed to handle the case.

"As the premier investigative agency in the country, the DCI has initiated a comprehensive inquiry into the matter. This includes: Immediate activation of specialized cybercrime and gender-based violence investigation units to gather evidence, trace digital footprints, and identify the suspect," the statement continued.

The DCI further revealed that it is working with international partners due to the cross-border nature of the case and is pursuing all individuals linked to the content.

"Coordination with international law enforcement partners and relevant foreign authorities, given the cross-border elements involved and Pursuit of any individuals or entities involved in the recording, dissemination, or further circulation of the harmful content," the statement further read.

The DCI called on affected women and any witnesses to assist with investigations, assuring them of confidentiality and respectful handling of their cases.

"The DCI urges the affected individuals, victims or witnesses to come forward and record statements at the DCI headquarters. All statements will be handled with the utmost confidentiality, dignity, sensitivity, and respect for the privacy and well-being of the complainants," the statement noted.