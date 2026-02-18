Editor's Review Kang'ata has been advised to refrain from physical activities for one month.

Murang'a Governor Irungu Kang'ata has been hospitalised after he was involved in a minor accident.

In a statement dated Wednesday, February 18, Kang'ata disclosed that he injured his foot while attending a meeting with Nutritional International in Nairobi.

He intimated that he tripped and injured his foot, after which he was rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

"Murang'a County Government wishes to inform the public that H.E. Gov. Irungu Kang'ata was today attending a meeting in Nairobi when he unfortunately tripped and sustained an injury to his heel tendons. The Governor is currently receiving treatment," the statement read in part.

The governor has been placed on bed rest for one month, during which the Deputy Governor will take charge.

PHOTO | COURTESY A file image of Murang'a Governor Irungu Kang'ata



"The Governor has been advised to remain away from physical office engagements for approximately one month to allow for full recovery.

"During this period where the Governor's physical presence is required, the Deputy Governor, Stephen Munania, will represent him," the statement read.

However, official meetings will continue online as of next Monday, February 23.

Furthermore, the Murang'a County Executive Committee (CEC), Prof Joseph Kiarie, will handle designated engagements as appropriate.

Kangata explained that the meeting was organised by Nutrition International, a Canadian Government-supported organization that partners with Murang'a County and other counties in the implementation of key nutritional and public health programmes.

Murang'a County expressed gratitude to the people for standing with the Governor through prayers and goodwill.

The County and fellow politicians have wished Kang'ata a quick recovery.