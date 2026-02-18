Editor's Review Kenya Roads Board has appointed Judith Otsyula as its new Director General following a competitive recruitment process.

In a statement on Wednesday, February 18, Kenya Roads Board Chairperson Aisha Jumwa described Otsyula as a seasoned expert in the transport and infrastructure space.

"Kenya Roads Board has announced the appointment of Judith K. Otsyula as Director General following a competitive recruitment process.

"Otsyula is a distinguished transport sector professional with over two decades of senior leadership experience in infrastructure development, strategic programme management and institutional governance," she stated.

Jumwa further highlighted Otsyula's vast experience in senior leadership and governance.

"She brings a proven track record of delivering transformative infrastructure initiatives and strengthening public sector institutions to achieve sustainable national development," she added.

Jumwa went on to highlight the significance of the appointment, noting that Otsyula is the first woman to serve in that capacity.

"Her appointment marks a historic milestone as she becomes the first woman to serve as Director General within the road subsector, reflecting the Board's commitment to inclusivity and progressive leadership," she stated.

Jumwa expressed confidence that Otsyula’s leadership, noting that it will enhance the board’s strategic direction and performance.

"The Board has full confidence in Otsyula's leadership and strategic vision and is certain that under her stewardship Kenya Roads Board will continue to strengthen its mandate, enhance institutional performance and advance sustainable road financing and development," she concluded.

Elsewhere, Luka Kipchumba Kimeli has been confirmed as the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) Director General after serving in an acting capacity for seven months.

In a notice on, KeNHA Board Chairperson Winfridah Ngumi announced that Kimeli has been appointed as Director General, following consultations with Transport CS Davis Chirchir.

"The Board of Directors of the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), acting in consultation with the Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Roads and Transport, is pleased to announce the appointment of Eng. Luka Kipchumba Kimeli as the Director General with effect from 17th February 2026," read the notice in part.

Ngumi noted that the appointment of Kimeli followed a competitive and transparent recruitment process, conducted in accordance with the Kenya Roads Act, 2007, and relevant applicable public service procedures.

He expressed confidence that Kimeli will steer KeNHA ahead and help the authority deliver world-class highway infrastructure.

"The Board expresses full confidence in Eng. Kimeli’s capacity to steer the Authority towards greater efficiency, accountability, and service excellence in delivering safe, resilient, and world-class highway infrastructure that supports national growth and regional integration.

"The Board congratulates Eng. Kimeli on his appointment and assures him of its full support as he assumes office," he stated.

Kimeli boasts 27 years of experience in infrastructure development, strategic program delivery, and public sector leadership within the Roads sub-sector.