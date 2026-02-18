Editor's Review Starlink has issued a notice to its customers in Kenya warning that failure to complete a mandatory identity verification process could lead to service suspension.

In a communication sent to customers on Wednesday, February 18, the company explained that in-person verification at designated outlets is now compulsory for continued access to its services.

"As required by local authorities in Kenya. all Starlink customers must complete identity verification in person at an authorized retailer to continue receiving service," the communication read.

Starlink also outlined the timeline within which subscribers must comply, cautioning that non-compliance could disrupt connectivity.

"Please complete this verification by April 30, 2026. If verification is not completed by this date, your service may be interrupted," the communication added.

This comes over a year after SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk responded after President William Ruto remarked that Starlink was introducing healthy competition to local internet providers.

In a statement on X on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, Musk echoed Ruto's comments, emphasizing that competition pushes local providers to improve their services.

"As the President of Kenya says, Starlink causes local competitors to provide better services," Elon Musk posted on X.

Speaking in New York, USA, during a Kenya Business and Investment Roundtable, Ruto claimed that Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa was sometimes not happy with him for introducing Starlink in Kenya.

The Head of State, however, noted that the introduction of Starlink has encouraged Safaricom to improve its services and raise its standards.

"I have my CEO for Safaricom here and sometimes he's not very happy with me for bringing other characters like Elon Musk and others into the space.

"But you see, I keep encouraging Peter that competition helps you keep ahead. And he has been doing pretty well, I must admit. He has really upped his game," Ruto remarked.

Safaricom was previously on the spot after it asked the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) to reconsider its decision to grant a license to Starlink internet providers.

The telco giant asked the regulator to assess the risks of allowing satellite internet providers to operate without an agreement with local companies.

CA, in response, said Safaricom is free to raise regulatory concerns about independent satellite providers, including Starlink.