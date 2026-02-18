Editor's Review The Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) has appointed Jackson Magondu as its new Director General for a renewable three-year term.

The Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) has appointed Jackson Magondu as its new Director General for a renewable three-year term.

In a statement announcing the appointment, the board said Magondu's tenure is effective Tuesday, February 17.

According to the board, he takes over the leadership of the authority with more than three decades of experience in the roads and infrastructure sector.

"Eng. Magondu is a seasoned professional engineer with more than 30 years’ experience in the roads and infrastructure sector. He brings over 24 years of post-registration experience in highway and road engineering, having held various senior leadership roles across his career," the statement stated.

Magondu is a registered engineer with the Engineers Board of Kenya (EBK), a corporate member of the Institution of Engineers of Kenya (IEK), and a member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (UK).

The board expressed confidence in his ability to steer the Authority into a new chapter focused on expanding and improving rural road networks across the country.

File image of Jackson Magondu

Elsewhere, Kenya Roads Board has appointed Judith Otsyula as its new Director General following a competitive recruitment process.

In a statement on Wednesday, February 18, Kenya Roads Board Chairperson Aisha Jumwa described Otsyula as a seasoned expert in the transport and infrastructure space.

"Kenya Roads Board has announced the appointment of Judith K. Otsyula as Director General following a competitive recruitment process.

"Otsyula is a distinguished transport sector professional with over two decades of senior leadership experience in infrastructure development, strategic programme management and institutional governance," she stated.

Jumwa went on to highlight the significance of the appointment, noting that Otsyula is the first woman to serve in that capacity.

"Her appointment marks a historic milestone as she becomes the first woman to serve as Director General within the road subsector, reflecting the Board's commitment to inclusivity and progressive leadership," she stated.

At the same time, Luka Kipchumba Kimeli has been confirmed as the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) Director General after serving in an acting capacity for seven months.

In a notice, KeNHA Board Chairperson Winfridah Ngumi announced that Kimeli has been appointed as Director General, following consultations with Transport CS Davis Chirchir.

"The Board of Directors of the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), acting in consultation with the Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Roads and Transport, is pleased to announce the appointment of Eng. Luka Kipchumba Kimeli as the Director General with effect from 17th February 2026," read the notice in part.

Ngumi noted that the appointment of Kimeli followed a competitive and transparent recruitment process, conducted in accordance with the Kenya Roads Act, 2007, and relevant applicable public service procedures.

He expressed confidence that Kimeli will steer KeNHA ahead and help the authority deliver world-class highway infrastructure.

"The Board expresses full confidence in Eng. Kimeli’s capacity to steer the Authority towards greater efficiency, accountability, and service excellence in delivering safe, resilient, and world-class highway infrastructure that supports national growth and regional integration.

"The Board congratulates Eng. Kimeli on his appointment and assures him of its full support as he assumes office," he stated.