A Thai national has been sentenced to 27 years in prison after being found guilty of trafficking 2,092 grams of cocaine valued at Ksh8,368,000.

In a statement issued on Thursday, February 19, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said the accused, Netima Ngamsap, was sentenced by Senior Principal Magistrate Irene Gichobi at the JKIA Law Courts.

According to the ODPP, the drugs were concealed in a false bottom of a grey suitcase, contrary to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Act.

"Netima Ngamsap was charged and found guilty of trafficking 2,092 grams of cocaine valued at Ksh8,368,000.

“The court heard that the drugs were concealed in a false bottom of a grey suitcase, contrary to the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Act,” read the statement in part.

During the trial, the prosecution presented eleven witnesses whose testimonies provided cogent and consistent evidence linking the accused to the offence.

The accused was represented by defence counsel and was provided with a professional Thai interpreter to ensure a fair hearing.

“Upon conviction and sentencing, the court informed the accused of his right to appeal against both conviction and sentence within 14 days,” ODPP stated.

This comes weeks after eight Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers were arraigned at the Mombasa Law Courts and charged with trafficking methamphetamine valued at more than Ksh192 million.

The accused, who appeared before Senior Principal Magistrate Gladys Olimo, denied the charges.

The eight suspects include: Duke Nyamwaya Nyarige, Juma Mwinyifaki Juma, Michael Peter Kariuki, Elijah Mbogo, James Ekiru, Abdulrehman Salad Jara, Abdirahman Abdi Kuno, and Peter Kipng’etich Tonui.

“Prosecution told the court the suspects were found in possession of varying quantities of methamphetamine, with individual and joint charges reflecting the scale and sophistication of the alleged operation,” ODPP said in a statement.

The eight suspects allegedly had diverted 35 kilograms of meth, which was seized from Iranian nationals on October 25, 2025.