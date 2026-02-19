Editor's Review Suba South MP Caroli Omondi has called for the enactment of a law to regulate campaign financing.

In an interview on Wednesday, February 18, the lawmaker argued that the high cost of politics is shutting out capable young leaders with fresh ideas.

"We have to have campaign financing law and reduce the amount of money that circulates in our politics because it is locking out all the young good people with great ideas," he said.

Omondi also spoke about the state of the country and the need for political renewal, expressing optimism that different generations could unite in pursuit of change.

"Kenya needs change very urgently. There is something happening in Kenya that may bring the various generations together in this quest for change. There is no perfect arrangement in politics, everyone will have to compromise, find their rhythm and that change will come," he added.

Omondi further weighed in on internal affairs within the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), alleging external influence in party decisions.

"External forces in charge of ODM make decisions, give them instructions, cost what is required for execution then facilitate them and they do the job.

"The first round of meeting that suspended Sifuna there was a stalemate but they were then given instructions that they have to deliver so another meeting was convened to get the job done," he further said.

Addressing speculation about his political future and relationship with ODM, Omondi clarified that he has not left the party but will not seek re-election on its ticket.

"If I had left ODM, there would have been a by-election in my constituency (Suba South) so I have not left ODM. I have however made it clear that I will not seek re-election in ODM," he stated.

File image of Suba South MP Caroli Omondi

Omondi added that his decision not to run on the ODM ticket was made earlier, while distinguishing personal loyalty from party membership.

"I declared that I will not run on ODM long before Baba died. I had resigned from ODM in 2017; it was through Raila’s persuasion that I came back in 2022. Being a supporter of Raila doesn’t mean you belong to ODM," he said.

Omondi had in late last year announced that he will not seek re-election under the ODM Party in the 2027 General Election.

Speaking on Tuesday, December 23, 2025, Omondi revealed he will contest the Suba South parliamentary seat under a new political outfit.

"It is not my intention to seek re-election on an ODM ticket. I think I will run for re-election on a different party. Which party it is or who I am associating with those, we will discuss later. The only thing I can say, it is not one of the known parties; it will be a new party," he stated.

Omondi expressed doubts that the party will conduct credible nominations in 2027, claiming that the ODM party will do zoning, which will then lock out certain candidates

"They once threatened to expel me, and I know they will come up with zoning rules. Didn’t they just do that in Kasipul? What about the other people who want to run in ODM strongholds? Where will they go? They will do zooning, and we know they will not do credible nominations. People must have choices," he said.

Omondi went on to suggest that the ODM party might be getting direction from somewhere else.

He pointed out that following the death of Raila Odinga, the party quickly appointed Oburu Oginga as the acting leader without him even being aware of the process.

"What that implies is that that call came from somewhere else, and that worried me because it therefore seems ODM is getting directions and control from somewhere else," he added.

Omondi further criticized the ODM leadership, saying it no longer embraces the ideological underpinnings on which the party was founded.

"I do not feel that the current ODM and its leadership embrace the ideological and intellectual underpinnings upon which we founded the party. I find it very short-termist, interested in imagery and not characterized by deep thinking," he further said.