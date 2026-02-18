Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power maintenance that will affect eight counties, including Nairobi and Nyeri, on Thursday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power maintenance that will affect eight counties on Thursday, February 19.

In a notice on Wednesday, February 18, the company said the scheduled outages will run between 8.00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m. in various areas across Nairobi and seven other counties to facilitate network maintenance.

In Nairobi County, several areas will be affected from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

In Runda, the outage will impact Redhill Road, Gachie, Rosslyn Green, Rosslyn Lone Tree, Runda Groove, Ruaka Groove, part of Ruaka Drive, Rosslyn Valley, and adjacent customers.

Parts of Buruburu and Hamza will also be without power, including Buruburu Phase 5, Naivas Buruburu, Hamza, Makadara Law Court, Magunas Jogoo Road, Uhuru Market, St. Ann School, Mbotela, Likoni Road and adjacent customers.

In Bahati, customers in Bahati, Bahati Towers, Rikana, Burma Market, City Stadium, Kaloleni and surrounding areas will be affected.

Along parts of Ngong Road, the blackout will cover Green House, Adams Arcade, Ndemi Lane, Guadalupe Church, Suna Road, part of Kirichwa Road, Kenya Shell, Total Petrol Station and nearby customers.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

In parts of Kajiado County, the whole of Kajiado Town will experience an outage from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

Areas to be affected include Kajiado County Offices, Saina, BlueSky, Sambel, Oloyangalani, Oloosuyian, Saab Royale, Suguna Farm, MTTI and adjacent customers.

In Kericho County, parts of Londiani will be without electricity from 8.30 a.m. to 5.00 p.m., including Makutano, Miti Tatu, Kiploki, Kamwingi 1 and 2, DF4, Londiani Girls, Sacred Heart and nearby customers.

Residents of Naiberi Centre in Uasin Gishu County will face an outage from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m., affecting Naiberi Centre, Kipsinende Farm, Plateau Bible College, Plateau Hospital and adjacent customers.

In Homa Bay County, power will be interrupted from 9.30 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. in Rabuor and Mango areas, including Rabuor Primary, Mango Primary, Twist Centre and surrounding customers.

Parts of Nyeri County will also be affected. In Endarasha and Charity areas, the outage will run from 8.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m., covering Uasonyiro, Mairo, Endarasha, Pura, Endarasha Secondary School, Watuka, Wandare, Embaringo, Kimunyuru and adjacent customers.

In Chinga and Kagicha areas, electricity will be interrupted from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m., affecting Kagicha, Chinga Girls, Gathabari, Gathanji, Gichiche, Demka Dairy, Ruruguti, Chinga Boys, Gikurwe, Kagongo, Major Wachira Farm, Kiinu and nearby customers.

In Kirinyaga County, Thumaita West and surrounding areas will be without power from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. Areas listed include Thumaita West, Kiandai, Kinyakiiru, Multiple Academy, Riamugaa, Kiambwe, Thiguku, Baricho Town, Getuya and adjacent customers.

Meanwhile, in Murang'a County, Kenol Town and Komorori areas will experience outages from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m., affecting Kenol Town, Githanji Estate, Kimorori Market, County Offices Kenol, Githanji Police Post and nearby customers.