The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) has named nine international inspection firms contracted to verify imports into the country for the next three years.

In a statement on Wednesday, February 18, KEBS said the new contracts for Pre-Export Verification of Conformity (PVoC) services take effect from Thursday, February 19, and will run under a three-year cycle.

The agency said the newly appointed companies will handle inspection of general goods destined for Kenya during the contract period.

"Pre-Export Verification of Conformity (PVoC) services are offered by inspection companies contracted by KEBS under a three (3) year contract cycle.

"KEBS wishes to inform all stakeholders and the public that the following inspection companies have been contracted to offer PVoC services for general goods for the next three (3) years with effect from 19th February 2026," the statement read.

The nine appointed inspection companies are Quality Inspection Services Inc. Japan, China Hansom Inspection and Certificate Co. Ltd, and ASTC As Test Certification Tech. (Hangzhou) Co. Ltd.

Others are China Certification and Inspection Group Inspection Company Limited, Intertek International Limited, Cotecna Inspection SA., TÜV Rheinland Middle East FZE, Bureau Veritas Kenya Limited, and Société Générale De Surveillance (SGS) Sa.

KEBS directed importers to consult its official manual for clarity on the areas assigned to each inspection firm.

"The zones/countries of responsibility for each inspection company are outlined in the PVoC manual available on our website, www.kebs.org," the statement added.

File image of KEBS Managing Director Esther Ngari

KEBS further outlined new compliance requirements for consignments shipped from countries where inspection companies have been appointed.

"Stakeholders and the public are further notified that all consignments shipped on or after 1st March 2026 from countries where KEBS has appointed inspection companies should be accompanied with Certificates of Conformity (CoCs) otherwise the same shall be subjected to destination inspection at a fee equivalent to five percent (5%) of the approved customs values as stipulated in Legal Notice No. 78 (2020)," the statement continued.

However, KEBS clarified that imports from countries without appointed inspection firms will continue to undergo destination inspection under the existing fee structure.

"However, consignments originating from countries where no inspection company has been appointed will continue being subjected to destination inspection upon payment of an inspection fee equivalent to zero-point six percent (0.6% of the approved customs value, subject to a minimum of USD 300 and a maximum of USD 3500, and testing fees where samples are drawn for laboratory analysis," the statement concluded.

This comes a week after KEBS announced changes affecting the inspection of imported goods after the expiry of service contracts under its PVoC programme.

In a notice on Tuesday, February 10, KEBS explained how inspections of imported goods are normally handled and how the PVoC system works.

The agency then addressed the expiry of the current contracts and what this means for certification requests.

To help importers prepare and minimize clearance challenges, KEBS outlined recommended quality assurance steps before goods are shipped.

"Importers are encouraged to take the following measures for efficient clearance at Ports of Entry: Product Testing Prior to Importation: Obtain the applicable Kenya Standards from KEBS and share them with suppliers to facilitate testing of goods in any ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory before exportation to Kenya; and Product Registration and Diamond Mark Scheme: Products may be registered by KEBS or certified under the KEBS Diamond Mark Scheme prior to importation," the notice highlighted.

KEBS also explained how the quality documents should be submitted for processing, adding that proof of compliance from the exporting country remains a requirement.

"Importers with either of the above quality documents must submit them, along with other import documentation, through the National Single Window Trade Facilitation Platform for processing under the Pre-Arrival Processing arrangements.

"In addition, importers must provide a certificate showing that products intended for importation are freely sold and compliant with applicable regulatory requirements in the country of origin," the notice explained.