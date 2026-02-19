Editor's Review The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has demolished structures erected on the road reserve in Githurai 45.

The authority carried out the demolitions on Wednesday, February 18 night leaving several traders counting losses.

KeNHA deployed excavators and bulldozers to flatten the structures, which had encroached on the road reserve along the Thika Superhighway.

screengrab image of market structures demolished in Githurai 45.

Police officers were also deployed to the area to provide security and oversee the demolition of the roadside structures.

Photos and videos of the demolitions seen by Nairobileo.co.ke showed KeNHA excavators bringing down the structures as traders and Githurai residents watched helplessly from a distance.

KeNHA on Monday, January 9, issued a notice directing roadside traders operating at Roysambu in both directions and Githurai on the Nairobi-bound side to vacate the road reserve.

Screengrab image of the aftermath of the KeNHA demolition in Githurai 45.

The authority instructed all traders operating within the affected sections to remove their wares from the road reserve within seven days from the date of the notice.

"Kenya National Highways Authority wishes to notify all roadside traders along the Thika Superhighway at the Roysambu (Both directions) and Githurai (Nairobi direction) sections to clear their wares from the road reserve within seven (7) days of this notice," the notice read.

KeNHA explained that the clearance is intended to create space for the construction of bus bays to improve public transport and ease congestion.

File image of market structures demolished at Githurai 45.

The authority added that the planned construction is part of its wider road safety program aimed at reducing accidents and ensuring smooth traffic flow along the highway.

"This is to pave the way for the construction of designated bus bays, aimed at ensuring safe and orderly passenger pick-up and drop-off, as well as reducing traffic congestion along the affected sections," KeNHA stated.

On Wednesday, the Githurai traders staged protests opposing the demolition of the roadside market structures.

The traders set tires ablaze and blocked sections of Thika road, paralyzing transport along the busy highway.