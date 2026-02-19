Editor's Review Three people lost their lives following a horrific road accident at Mau Summit along the busy Nakuru–Eldoret Highway.

The fatal crash occurred at the notorious stretch near Mau Summit, an area that has witnessed numerous road incidents in the past.

Images circulating from the scene paint a devastating picture of the impact. The vehicle involved was reduced to a mangled wreck, with its front section completely destroyed.

The left side of the car appeared crushed beyond recognition, while the roof had been torn off during the collision.

Twisted metal was compacted into a dense heap, indicating the force of the crash. A deployed airbag could be seen hanging amid the debris, a sign of the violent impact.

Inside the vehicle, the seats were severely damaged and shards of shattered glass littered the interior.

File image of the Mau Summit accident

This comes days after three police officers and a civilian have lost their lives after they were involved in a road accident along the Matuu–Mwingi Road.

The gruesome accident occurred on Sunday, February 15, evening near Mwatungo Primary School in Machakos County.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the police vehicle lost control and rolled several times after it developed mechanical problems.

One of the police officers died on the spot, while two others succumbed while receiving treatment at Kithyoko Level Three Hospital and Matuu Level Four Hospital, respectively.

A civilian who was also in the police vehicle was pronounced dead after being rushed to the hospital.

One police officer survived the accident and was taken to Matuu Level Four Hospital for medical attention.

Prior to that, two teachers were killed after a speeding bus ploughed into pedestrians in Ngara, Nairobi.

The accident occurred on Saturday, January 31, as the teachers were participating in union elections at the City Primary School in Ngara.

One teacher died on the spot, while the other one succumbed while receiving treatment in the hospital.

Several other teachers were injured in the Saturday evening accident and rushed to the hospital for medical care.

"In Nairobi City County, a public service vehicle rammed into teachers who were participating in union elections at the City Primary School in the Ngara Area.

"Sadly, one teacher died on the spot, while another passed on while in hospital for treatment. Up to twenty-six teachers are undergoing treatment for injuries suffered in the accident," Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba said in a statement.