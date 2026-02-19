Editor's Review President William Ruto has assented to three bills aimed at strengthening civil registration, streamlining crop regulation and professionalising social work.

In an update on Thursday, February 19, the Head of State said he signed into law the Births and Registration (Amendment) Bill (2024), the Pyrethrum Repeal Bill (2024), and the Social Work Professionals Bill (2023).

Ruto explained that the Births and Registration (Amendment) Bill seeks to improve access to registration services across the country.

"The Births and Registration Bill, sponsored by Gilgil MP Martha Wangari, will enable the establishment of at least one births and deaths registration office in each sub-county," he said.

On agricultural reforms, Ruto said the Pyrethrum Repeal Bill will harmonise the management of strategic crops under one legal framework.

"The Pyrethrum Repeal Bill is sponsored by National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah, who is also the Kikuyu MP. In the repeal of this Act, the administration and regulation of key strategic crops, including pyrethrum as a scheduled crop, would be vested under a single, coherent legislative framework," he added.

Regarding the regulation of the social work profession, Ruto noted that the new law will create institutions to oversee standards and practice in the sector.

"The Social Work Professionals Bill, sponsored by Kaiti MP Joshua Kimilu, establishes the Institute of Social Work Professionals and the Social Work Professionals Board to regulate the social work profession," he further said.

Elsewhere, this comes days after Ruto dismissed claims that the national government is taking over functions of the Nairobi County Government.

Speaking during the signing of a cooperation agreement between the two levels of government on Tuesday, February 17, Ruto said the move was not a transfer of devolved functions but a partnership aimed at improving service delivery.

"What we are augmenting today is not a transfer of functions. I have no interest in running the city of Nairobi; my hands are full. I however have an obligation as a President to assist the city of Nairobi," he said.

Ruto explained that the agreement is firmly grounded in law and existing frameworks that guide collaboration between national and county governments.

"This cooperation agreement is anchored in the constitution, in the intergovernmental relations Act and in the urban areas and city’s Act. We are not operating in a vacuum," he added.

Ruto announced a multi-billion shilling investment in Nairobi’s street lighting programme, saying the initiative will enhance safety, boost business activity and modernize infrastructure across the city.

"We are committing Ksh3.7 billion towards streetlighting modernization and expansion in Nairobi County. Under this agreement. We will complete 10,000 and install an additional 40,000 lighting points. We will also transition progressively to solar solutions. There will be no road constructed moving forward without lighting," he continued.

Ruto also directed the Interior Ministry to establish a specialized metropolitan police unit to strengthen security within the capital.

"Security is non-negotiable, especially for a modern capital city like Nairobi. I therefore direct the CS for Interior to prepare and present, within 60 days, a framework for a dedicated Nairobi Metropolitan Police Unit to work hand in hand with the Nairobi County security. We must make Nairobi safe for citizens, visitors, investors and business alike," he stated.