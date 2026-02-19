Editor's Review Oluga stated that SHA will only pay for 36 conditions gazetted by the Ministry.

Medical Services Principal Secretary Ouma Oluga has revealed that Kenyans seeking treatment abroad under the Social Health Authority (SHA) must meet two requirements.

Speaking on Thursday, February 19, Oluga explained that for patients to receive authorisation to receive treatment, their condition must be certified by at least two doctors.

He further explained that SHA would only allow Kenyans to travel abroad if the condition that they have been diagnosed with cannot be treated locally.

"We have a clear mechanism of registering; at least two doctors would have seen you and written a report that your treatment cannot be treated here locally," Oluga stated.

The PS disclosed that Health Cabinet Secretary, Aden Duale, had already gazetted a list of the 36 conditions and called on Kenyans to refer to it.

"If you have a diagnosis of any of the listed conditions that the doctors have confirmed, then we will write a letter by SHA to support the treatment," he reiterated.

Oluga confirmed that those approved to seek medical attention abroad will also enjoy care whenever they return to the country.

He intimated that some Kenyans, who underwent medical procedures in other countries, ended up dying because there was no follow-up procedure.

"We will ensure that those who go abroad are those who deserve it, and when they come back, there is a system that they get back to for care and clinics," he explained.

The PS affirmed that the new measures will curb corruption instigated by doctors who push patients to seek treatment overseas to earn a commission.

CS Duale had explained that treatment overseas was capped at Ksh500,000 per case. SHA will also publish a list of overseas hospitals accredited by the authority.