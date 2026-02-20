Editor's Review The attack happened within an hour of Sifuna unveiling the trailer.

A trailer donated to Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna's Linda Mwananchi campaign has been stoned in Kisumu.

In a post shared on Friday, February 20, Sifuna disclosed that the trailer was pelted with stones and suffered damage to its windshield.

The trailer donated by those in support of Sifuna's team was on its way to Kakamega ahead of the rally scheduled to take place this weekend.

The embattled ODM Secretary-General pointed fingers at the government for masterminding the attack in an attempt to stop the rally.

"Ishabatizwa (It has already been baptised). Our crew reporting that state-sponsored goons struck just after Riat in Kisumu, but the journey still continues," Sifuna wrote.

The attack happened within an hour of Sifuna announcing that well-wishers had donated a trailer to his campaign team after goons allegedly damaged his sound system in Kitengela.

" 'We saw you struggling with sound.'. So you guys were serious! They will not believe! Now, where do I get space to enjoy the 20 chickens I have been given in Kakamega?" Sifuna posed.

The attack comes amid a spate of attacks on campaign rallies organised by politicians pushing for the removal of President William Ruto from office through the ballot in 2027.

Earlier, former Chief Justice David Maraga and his campaign team were attacked by rowdy youth in Tharaka Nithi County.

Maraga condemned the attack and called for political tolerance in the country.

In a strongly worded statement issued by the United Opposition, they reiterated that every Kenyan had the right to assemble and that the police needed to ensure security during political rallies.

The leaders further demanded that any officers used by the state to harass the opposition should be arrested and prosecuted in court.