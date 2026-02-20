Editor's Review Police recovered two cartons of explosives and 600 kgs of sodium cyanide- a deadly poison.

Police have foiled a potential terror attack after successfully intercepting a drier ferrying explosives and deadly poison from Tanzania to Kenya.

In a statement by the Kenya Police Service on Friday, February 20, police officers discovered the explosives after flagging down a white Toyota Probox at the Isebania border.

The driver pulled over, but quickly took off, raising suspicion among the officers.

Upon inspecting the vehicle, the officers found several containers of sodium cyanide, a deadly poisonous chemical, and multiple explosives.

"A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of: 12 drums of Sodium Cyanide (50kg each) and two cartons of explosives (V6 Explogel) concealed in brown cartons," the statement read in part.

PHOTO | COURTESY Explosives and sodium cyanide and reoered from a Toyota Probox travelling from Tanzania to Kenya.



Police disclosed that the driver sneaked into the country through one of the porous borders in Nyang'iti.

A multi-agency team has since been deployed to hunt down the drier, who is the prime suspect of the crime.

The Kenya Police reasserted its commitment to safeguarding Kenyans and the country's borders.

"We remain vigilant in safeguarding our borders and protecting the public from dangerous and illegal consignments," the statement stated.

The operation happened within days after police in Nairobi, working alongside the National Intelligence Service, foiled a deadly terror attack.

A multi-agency team had followed the perpetrators to an informal settlement within the city and recovered multiple guns and several rounds of ammunition.

According to Deputy Inspector General Gilbert Masengeli, the terrorists made their way into Kenya through the porous Kenya-Somalia border.

Masengeli disclosed that the attackers hid in plain sight in the Daadab Refugee camp, where they planned the attack before travelling to Nairobi.