The Kenya Accountants and Secretaries National Examinations Board (KASNEB) has issued a notice to all students and training institutions regarding the April 2026 examinations.

In a statement on Friday, February 20, KASNEB announced that the April 2026 examinations will be conducted from Monday, April 20 to Thursday, April 23.

The board also outlined key deadlines and requirements that candidates and institutions must adhere to ahead of the examinations.

KASNEB stated that the deadline for booking the April 2026 examinations is Friday, March 20, emphasizing that there will be no extension of the deadline.

All applications and payments for registration, exemption, examination booking and annual registration renewal must be made exclusively through the KASNEB student portal.

The board further directed that students sitting examinations outside Kenya are required to pay the relevant fees in US dollars through KCB Ltd., Account Number 1123096465, Capital Hill Branch.

KASNEB warned that no cash or M-PESA payments should be made to any individual or to any member of KASNEB staff.

Additionally, the board stated that no cheque payments will be accepted from training institutions and students, except those from the National Government - Constituency Development Fund.

Candidates will also be required to have their authority to sit examinations, including the official timetable, in order to be allowed to sit the April 2026 examinations.

This comes days after KASNEB announced the rollout of a new biometric registration and identification system that will require students to submit facial images and fingerprints.

In a notice on Monday, February 16, KASNEB said it has developed a Biometric Registration and Identification System (BRIS) aimed at strengthening security, accuracy, and efficiency in the administration of its examinations.

"KASNEB is dedicated to enhancing the examination experience and upholding the highest standards of integrity, accuracy and security in its examinations. To this end, KASNEB has developed a Biometric Registration and Identification System (BRIS) specifically for KASNEB students," the notice read.

According to KASNEB, the system is designed to accurately capture and securely maintain each student’s unique biometric information, streamline student registration and identification during examinations.

It will also provide timely and accurate reports on examination attendance and student verification.

Under the phased roll-out plan, the initial biometric registration will target students enrolled in selected Computer Based Examinations (CBE).

It includes Certificate in Accounting and Management Skills (CAMS), Accounting Technicians Diploma (ATD), Certified Credit Professional (CCP), Certified Quality Professional (CQP), Certified Forensic Fraud Examiner (CFFE), and Certified Public Finance Manager (CPFM).

KASNEB clarified that it will capture biometric features, including a facial image and at least two fingerprints, to ensure secure and reliable identification throughout the examination cycle.

Students will be required to present themselves in person at the registration venues and carry valid identification documents, such as a National ID or passport, during the exercise.

Prior to data collection, candidates must complete and sign a consent form in accordance with applicable data protection laws and regulations.

"All biometric data will be handled with strict confidentiality and used solely for examination administration and related official purposes," KASNEB assured.

KASNEB said details regarding registration venues, schedules, and requirements will be communicated directly to affected students and training institutions.