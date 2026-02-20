Editor's Review The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has warned of more demolitions along Thika Superhighway following a crackdown in Githurai.

In a statement on Friday, February 20, the authority announced the commencement of the exercise and explained why Githurai was the first target.

"The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has initiated clearance of all illegal structures along the Thika Superhighway. The Authority started at Githurai where clearance is meant to pave the way for the construction of a modern bus park," the statement read.

KeNHA noted that the demolished structures had created safety concerns in the busy market area, contributing to accidents over time.

"The structures had encroached onto the road reserve, posing significant safety risks to thousands of motorists and pedestrians within the busy market area. Over time, this section has recorded numerous road safety incidents - a trend the Authority is firmly committed to reverse," the statement added

KeNHA further revealed that the demolitions will extend to Roysambu Roundabout as part of broader efforts to enhance mobility and road safety along the corridor.

"The authority will also undertake a similar clearance at Roysambu Roundabout to pave the way for the development of another modern bus park, as part of ongoing initiatives aimed at improving transport infrastructure, enhancing mobility, and promoting road safety," the statement concluded.

File image of the demolitions along Thika Superhighway

This comes a day after former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua slammed the government KeNHA demolished the structures.

Gachagua, in a statement on Thursday, February 19, condemned the demolitions, describing them as senseless and inhuman.

The DCP party leader said KeNHA’s actions were a serious violation of human dignity, adding that they reflect a government that has lost all sense of compassion.

"It is both senseless and inhuman for this regime to orchestrate extreme brutality and cowardice by deploying hundreds of police officers in the dead of night to destroy the property of traders in Githurai and to terrorize innocent citizens.

"Such actions are a grave affront to human dignity and reflect a regime that has lost all sense of compassion and justice," he said.

Gachagua went on to claim that the demolitions in Githurai reflect how the government is disconnected from the realities faced by ordinary people.

"It is a stark reminder of how far disconnected they are from the struggles of the common citizen, which they have caused through bad leadership and poor policy," he added.

Gachagua singled out Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, accusing him of deploying police officers to Githurai while bandits attacked and killed a teacher in Isiolo.

He also claimed that the bandits raided a police station and wreaked havoc across Isiolo, stealing cattle.

"These same bandits later raided a police station, wreaking havoc across the town, stealing cattle, killing KPR officers and locals alike, yet hundreds of police officers are dispatched to brutalize Mama Mboga in Githurai?" he questioned.