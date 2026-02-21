Editor's Review DCI detectives have arrested key suspects linked to a string of armed robberies targeting liquor shops in three counties.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has arrested key suspects linked to a string of armed robberies targeting liquor shops in three counties.

In a statement on Friday, February 20, the agency said the suspects were behind violent attacks on wines and spirits outlets across Kajiado, Nairobi, and Kiambu.

"Following a recent surge in armed robberies targeting wines and spirits outlets across Kajiado, Nairobi, and Kiambu counties, detectives have arrested key suspects believed to be behind the spate of attacks," the statement read.

DCI described the nature of the gang’s operations and the impact on traders in the affected regions.

"The gang, armed with crude weapons, had been terrorizing traders, stealing cash and stock, and in some cases leaving behind a trail of destruction and tragedy," the statement added.

The DCI further explained how the suspects were tracked down and apprehended in coordinated operations.

"Acting on intelligence leads, a joint team of detectives drawn from DCI Headquarters' Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) and the Operations Directorate conducted coordinated operations in Ruiru and Juja, where two suspected ringleaders were apprehended at their hideouts. A third suspect, also believed to be a notorious criminal, was arrested in Nakuru," the statement continued.

During the raids, detectives recovered suspected stolen goods and vehicles believed to have been used in the robberies.

"During the operation, detectives recovered three motor vehicles — a black Toyota Voxy, a white Toyota Voxy, and a sky-blue Toyota Raum — all loaded with assorted alcoholic beverages suspected to have been stolen," the statement noted.

Officers also seized tools allegedly used to break into shops and restrain security guards.

"The hawkshaws also recovered various shop-breaking tools believed to have been used to force entry into targeted premises, sisal ropes used to restrain guards/ watchmen, and assorted sisal bags suspected to have been used to transport the stolen liquor," the statement further read.

File image of items recovered from the suspects

The suspects are currently being processed as investigations continue.

"The three ruffians are currently in police custody, awaiting an identification parade and further processing ahead of their arraignment in court. Their identities will be revealed once the identification process is complete," the statement concluded.

Elsewhere, DCI detectives have arrested six suspects during a crackdown on criminal gangs in Mombasa, Kilifi, and Kwale counties.

In a statement on Friday, February 20, DCI said the suspects are linked to violent attacks commonly associated with the panga boys gang.

"Safety is steadily being reinforced across Kenya’s Coast following a coordinated crackdown by security agencies in Mombasa, Kilifi, and Kwale targeting violent criminal gangs that have unsettled communities in recent weeks.

"Acting on actionable intelligence, detectives executed targeted operations against profiled gang members linked to violent attacks commonly associated with the so-called panga boys," DCI stated.

The operation resulted in the arrest of Nicholas Mumba Chisiwa, Haniff Iqbal Sharbaz, Salim Mafuko Hamis, Ali Musa Mwachimwandi, Sadik Hamis Mwanzembe, and Samuel Gitonga.

The DCI detectives also recovered assorted crude weapons and narcotic substances during the operation.

"The recoveries corroborate prior intelligence assessments linking the suspects and their networks to both violent intimidation and drug-related activities. The seizure of weapons alongside narcotics highlights the compound threat posed by these organized criminal elements to public order and community safety," said the DCI.

The six suspected gang members are in custody, undergoing processing pending arraignment in court.

Further, DCI said detectives are continuing with the operation to bring out all gang members who have been terrorizing the coast region in recent weeks.

"Security agencies maintain heightened vigilance and continue to pursue remaining members and facilitators of these criminal cells to ensure sustained security across the Coast region," the investigative agency added.