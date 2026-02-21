Editor's Review Foreign Affairs PS Korir Sing’Oei held talks with Russian Ambassador Vsevolod Tkachenko on strengthening bilateral ties and addressing concerns over Kenyans affected by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei held talks with Russian Ambassador Vsevolod Tkachenko on strengthening bilateral ties and addressing concerns over Kenyans affected by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

In a statement on Friday, February 20, Sing’Oei said the discussions focused on preparations ahead of the Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi's planned visit to Moscow in March and key diplomatic issues between Kenya and Russia.

"Met with the Russian Ambassador, H.E. Vsevolod Tkachenko, to discuss the roadmap for enhancing our bilateral relations ahead of the Prime Cabinet Secretary’s official visit to Moscow in March," he said.

Sing'Oei also raised concerns about Kenyans reportedly caught up in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, reiterating the government’s position on their welfare and return.

"During our talks, I conveyed the Government’s grave concern regarding Kenyan nationals currently caught up in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"I called for unimpeded consular access to our citizens and sought clear, transparent protocols regarding the repatriation of both prisoners of war and the remains of the deceased," he added.

Sing’Oei assured that the government remains committed to safeguarding Kenyans living and working abroad, noting cooperation from the Russian embassy on preventing unlawful activities.

"Our priority remains the safety and dignity of every Kenyan abroad. I welcomed the cooperation of the embassy in staving off any illegal recruitment of Kenyans," he concluded.

File image of Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'Oei and Russian Ambassador to Kenya Vsevolod Tkachenko's meeting

This comes a day after the Russian Embassy in Kenya dismissed allegations linking it to the recruitment of Kenyans to fight in the ongoing Ukraine war.

In a statement on Thursday, February 19, the embassy accused sections of the Kenyan media of spreading misleading narrative regarding Kenyans who travelled to Russia and later participated in combat operations.

"The Embassy of the Russian Federation has noted with great concern that a dangerous and misleading propaganda campaign has been unfolding in the Kenyan media and public space around cases of Kenyan citizens who travelled to the Russian Federation, joined the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and saw combat in the conflict in Ukraine," the statement read.

The embassy claimed that the reports had escalated beyond general commentary and now included direct accusations against its Nairobi-based mission and staff.

"Even as the Russian and Kenyan governments have been in close contact on the related issues, the campaign has recently culminated in direct accusations against the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Nairobi and its staff of involvement in rogue schemes of recruitment of Kenyans to become combatants in the conflict in Ukraine," the statement added.

Addressing the recruitment claims, the mission denied any involvement in illegal enlistment of Kenyan citizens into Russia’s military structures.

"The Embassy refutes such allegations in the strongest possible terms. The Government authorities of Russia have never engaged in illegal recruitment of Kenyan citizens in the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation," the statement continued.

The mission also responded to assertions that the embassy may have facilitated travel for Kenyans intending to participate in the war.

It maintained that it has neither encouraged nor coordinated with any parties to persuade Kenyans to join the conflict under false pretenses.

"At no point in time throughout the ongoing crisis in Ukraine the Embassy ever issued visas to Kenyan citizens who sought to travel to Russia with the stated purpose of participating in the Special Military Operation (SMO) in Ukraine.

"Nor has the Embassy been encouraging any Kenyan citizen to do so, let alone colluding with any entities or individuals to coerce or lure Kenyans into participating in the SMO under false pretext," the statement further read.

However, the embassy clarified that under Russian law, foreign nationals who are legally present in the country are permitted to voluntarily enlist in the armed forces.

"However, it must be understood that the legislation of the Russian Federation does not preclude citizens of foreign countries from voluntarily enlisting in the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, if they stay in Russia on a legal basis and choose to take part in the battle against the NATO-backed Ukrainian Nazism shoulder to shoulder with Russian servicemen," the statement concluded.