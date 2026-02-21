Editor's Review The MCAs are seeking more signatures to initiate the process to oust Sakaja.

Members of the Nairobi County Assembly are once again pursuing an ouster against Governor Johnson Sakaja, months after the plot was disabled.

Kileleshwa ward representative Robert Alai is among the MCAs pushing for the governor's ouster.

The county boss is accused of running down the county and distancing himself from the representatives of the people.

Also of concern is the recent Ksh80 billion deal Nairobi signed with President William Ruto's administration for cooperation in key areas.

According to the MCAs opposed to the pact, Sakaja surrendered the autonomy and independence of the county to the national executive.

Alai said they had already collected 55 signatures and were seeking 42 more to initiate the process of ejecting the governor from his post.

"We already have 55 signatures. We need only 42 signatures to ensure that the motion is presented before the county assembly. think we have enough numbers. The threshold has already been hit. By next week, we will file the motion to remove the governor of Nairobi," Alai said.

Nairobi governor Johnson Sakaja.

This came five months after the MCAs abandoned a separate bid to impeach Sakaja.

That move was halted after President William Ruto and then ODM leader, the late Raila Odinga, stepped in.

In September 2025, the two convened meetings with their allied MPs, ultimately shielding the governor from removal.

They pressed leaders to embrace dialogue and focus on service delivery instead of political brinkmanship.

At State House, Ruto met UDA-aligned MCAs and warned them against pursuing the ouster motion.

Drawing from his own political struggles, the president reminded ward reps that leadership demands resilience, not retaliation, urging them to put aside differences for development.

Meanwhile, Raila gathered ODM MPs and MCAs at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation in Nairobi, in a session chaired by veteran politician Fred Gumo and later joined by Sakaja.

Insiders say the talks ended with a consensus to drop the impeachment push, branding it a destabilising distraction for the capital.

However, the motion could resurface if Sakaja fails to honour the deal that secured its withdrawal.