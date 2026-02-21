Editor's Review Gachagua leaked an audio of Oscar Sudi insulting him explicitly.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has revealed that he almost slapped President William Ruto just days before an impeachment motion was filed against him.

Speaking on Friday, February 20, Gachagua explained that Ruto had dressed him down publicly when he was seeing him off to China at the airport.

He claimed that the altercation between them escalated and that at one point he contemplated slapping Ruto in front of the Chief of Defence Forces, Charles Kahariri.

"We were at the airport alongside CDF Kahariri, Chief of Staff Felix Kosgei and other leaders when he started insulting me, making unprintable remarks.

"I asked him why he opted to do so in front of them instead of calling me aside and solving the issues man-to-man. I am older than him by a year and therefore demand respect from him because I am also a leader," he stated.

Gachagua was responding to questions asked during an engagement with media houses from the Rift Valley region, who asked him to explain why his bromance with the Head of State ended in perceived bitterness.

The Democracy for the Citizens Party leader intimated that the bad blood between him and his former boss was fuelled by disrespect from Ruto's right-hand men.

He singled out Farouk Kibet and Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi, whom we accused Ruto of defending despite the two leading him astray.

Gachagua also leaked an audio recording of his conversation with Sudi, where the MP insulted him explicitly.

The former DP further digressed into his reservations about Interior Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen.

He claimed that Ruto had given the position to an immature leader instead of appointing an experienced politician to handle the docket.

"Murkomen does not understand himself and is very incompetent. He has not matured mentally.

"The Interior Ministry needs a mature person. We have had the likes of George Sitoti, John Michuki and Joseph Nkaiseri who made mature decisions," Gachagua stated.

The ex-DP added that Murkomen should have resigned over the security breach in Wajir.

"We know the area is synonymous with terrorist attacks. What if it were a suicide bomber who approached the President?" He posed.

Kenya's former Number Two maintained that he has no grievances with the entire Kalenjin community, but only with one man: William Ruto.