Editor's Review Gachagua said his fight with Ruto should not be mistaken for a fight with the larger Rift Valley electorate.

Former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua has sought to allay the concerns of the Rift Valley community that he would sideline them should he become president.

Gachagua is currently embroiled in a bitter feud with President William Ruto, with whom he fell out in 2024 when he was impeached.

During an interview with Kalenjin radio stations on Friday evening, February 20, Gachagua said his disagreement with Ruto was between the two of them and not the whole community.

He noted that the natives of the larger Kalenjin community had contributed to the well-being of the nation, and that cannot be overlooked.

Gachagua clarified that he doesn't have an issue with the Rift Valley electorate, noting that Ruto's regime had also become detrimental to his fellow natives.

"There is no one who will discriminate against the Kalenjins. They have not wronged anyone. We have a problem with one person, whom we will remove from power when the time comes. Kalenjins are good people. They have worked and developed this country. Just because Ruto has wronged us, it doesn't mean the whole Kalenjin community has done it," Gachagua said.

Former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua.

He said that should he form the next government, Kalenjin natives will be part of it.

Gachagua referenced some of the Rift Valley natives who performed well in the previous regime, empasising that he harbours no hate against the community.

"Their history is known. We saw CSs in previous regimes who worked well. The professionals from the Kalenjin community will earn their places in government. If I form government, I want to assure the Kalenjin community that they will be part and parcel of it," Gachagua said.

Gachagua belongs to the United Opposition, which has vowed to unseat Ruto in 2027.

Others in the fold are Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, DAP-K's Eugene Wamalwa, Fred Matiang'i of Jubilee and Martha Karua of the PLP party.

Gachagua's prospects for the presidency could be strange owing to his impeachment.

In Kenya, impeached persons are never allowed to occupy public offices, whether elective or appointive.

Despite that reality, Gachagua insists on being the opposition's viable candidate to challenge Ruto out of office.