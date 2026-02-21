Editor's Review Thousands of examiners were deployed to handle the three national examinations taken in 2025.

The Ministry of Education has assured examiners and other officers who managed the 2025 national examinations that their dues would be settled soon.

Thousands of examiners were deployed to handle the three national examinations taken last year, namely; Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA), Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA) and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE).

Despite them working and the results released within schedule, the examiners are yet to receive their salaries.

In a statement shared by the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) on Saturday, February 20, the Ministry of Education acknowledged delay in the pay, citing budgetary frustrations.

Terming the concerns legitimate, the Ministry vowed to address the issue and remedy the situation to the benefit of the aggrieved examiners.

"The Ministry of Education wishes to acknowledge the legitimate concerns raised regarding the delayed payment of contracted professionals engaged in the administration and marking of 2025 National Examinations and Assessments," it said.

Examiners in a past training ahead of the national examinations.

"The Ministry recognizes the critical role played by the Supervisors & Invigilators, Security Personnel, Examiners and other Contracted Professionals in safeguarding the integrity, credibility, and timely delivery of National Assessments. Their contribution remains central to the successful execution of the national examinations calendar," the Ministry of Education added.

It said it was working closely with The National Treasury to have the funds availed on time to compensate the officers.

The Ministry recognised the contribution in making the national examinations successful, adding that it regrets their situation and shares in their frustration.

"We wish to assure all affected professionals that payment remains a priority. The Ministry, in collaboration with the National Treasury is actively working to resolve the matter and expedite the release of the requisite funds within the shortest time possible. The Ministry appreciates the patience, professionalism, and continued cooperation of all contracted personnel during this period. Moving forward, we commit to safeguard timely payment to our Contracted Professionals," it said.

Earlier, teachers had vowed to boycott this year's examinations if their payments are not settled.

Many declared that they would not apply for the roles owing to the government's unreliability when it comes to remuneration.

KNEC depends on Teachers Service Commission (TSC)-employed teachers to manage the national examinations in various capacities to ensure the tests' integrity.

They are contracted as invigilators to manage the examinations across centres, and others as examiners at the council's headquarters to mark the examinations and compile results.