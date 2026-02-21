Editor's Review Sifuna pleaded with the crowd not to retaliate by throwing stones at the police.

Embattled ODM Secretary General remained unfazed after a teargas cannister went of net to the podium just after he began addressing the crowd during the Linda Mwananchi rally in Kakamega.

The supporters attending the rally in Kakamega on Saturday, February 21, started scampering for safety as the gas spread across the grounds.





Sifuna told the people attending the rally not to run and even dared the police officers to lob another teargas.





"Hatutoroki leo. Use a jacket to cover the canister so that we can continue with the rally. Do not go anywhere. They will not stop our meeting today. Throw another one if you are man enough!" Sifuna stated. A teargas canister goes off during the Linda Mwananchi rally in Kakamega County on February 21, 2026.

The SG further pleaded with the crowd not to retaliate as they attempted to throw stones at the police officers present at the event.

Sifuna stated that the government was out to get him just because he decided not to support President William Ruto's re-election.

He maintained that Ruto had deviated from the agreement with former Prime Minister, the late Raila Odinga and declared he would not be intimidated into changing his mind.

The Nairobi Senator and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino were also forced to rescue a young man who attempted to disrupt the rally after the crowd attacked him.

"Let me just warn you. If you have been sent to cause chaos in this rally, these people will kill you," the SG warned.

Babu Owino reiterated that President Ruto had failed to fulfil the promises he made to Kenyans.

The lawmaker declared that the only way for Kenyans to get what they want was through demonstrations.

"Demonstrations earned Kenya's independence; it is what drove away the colonial government, it gave John Mbadi his job as Cabinet Secretary, and it is the only way that Kenyans will get what they deserve," he stated.

The Linda Mwananchi faction downplayed the Linda Ground leaders for allowing ODM to settle for less.

ODM Deputy Party Leader Geoffrey Osotsi stated that the party had many leaders, including Sifuna, who were fit to unseat Ruto in 2027.