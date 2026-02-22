Editor's Review President Ruto was invited to the JCM church for its third anniversary, a move that did not sit well with one of the pastors.

A cleric attached to the Jesus Compassion Ministry (JCM) church has resigned from his post, citing political meddling.

Charles Wachira, who, until his resignation, presided over the JCM branch in the United States, gave up his position in the church after its main branch in Nairobi invited President William Ruto for its third anniversary.

Ruto was slated to attend the church's special service on Sunday, February 22.

Wachira disapproved of the president's invitation, saying it did not augur well for the church faithful, which took issue with the atrocities perpetrated against young Kenyans by the operatives of the current regime.

He suggested that Ruto's coming to the church flouts the principles of righteousness and justice for the oppressed.

"He has resigned, citing serious concerns regarding leadership principles and recent public engagements that have deeply disturbed many believers- especially Gen Z, who are crying out for justice, accountability, and moral clarity during this sensitive national season in Kenya. Pastor Charles Wachira believes spiritual leadership must stand firmly on truth, righteousness, and the defense of innocent life," a statement from the cleric read.

Pastor Charles Wachira.

Wachira said he would not be party to any attempt to cleanse those deemed to have gone against the common good of the country.

"When leadership actions create confusion, division, or moral discomfort among believers, it becomes necessary to take a principled stand," he said.

The church is presided over by Bishop Benson Kiengei.

The poster announcing the visit by Ruto elicited reactions from social media users, many ropping in the political status quo.

Those against the president's scheduled visit argued that the resident bishop of the church was a sympathiser of the state and was using his platform for selfish reasons other than spiritual nourishment.

A section of the faithful vowed to boycott the service, with others declaring their exit from the church.