The Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital (CGTRH) has suspended its Chief Executive Officer, Iqbal Khandwalla, over concerns related to his conduct and job performance.

In a statement on Sunday, February 22, the Mombasa County Secretary’s office announced that the hospital’s board reached the decision during a special meeting convened to deliberate on operational issues that have impacted public trust in the facility.

While explaining the move, the board cited governance and stakeholder concerns that have affected the hospital’s leadership standing.

"The Board noted with concern a sustained deterioration in institutional governance climate and stakeholder relations affecting the Hospital's leadership interface with the community it serves, and general members of the public," the statement read in part.

The board underscored the hospital’s position within the county’s healthcare system, stressing the importance of maintaining stability, accountability and credibility.

Khandwalla will remain suspended as a comprehensive governance review is undertaken.

Sood Mohamed has since been appointed to serve as acting CEO.

This comes over a year after the hospital issued a statement clarifying the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of a patient who died by suicide while receiving treatment at the facility.

In a statement dated Monday, March 24, 2025, Khandwalla confirmed the incident, and expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased patient.

"It is with great sadness that we acknowledge the unfortunate loss of a patient who had been receiving care at Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital (CGTRH). We extend our heartfelt condolences to all affected by this tragic event," the statement read.

According to CGTRH, the deceased was a homeless member of the community who had been admitted for the treatment of septic arthritis.

The hospital clarified that the patient was still under medical care at the time of his passing and had not been discharged.

"The individual in question was a homeless member of the community who was admitted to our facility for the treatment of septic arthritis. He was progressing well under medical care and had not yet been discharged from the hospital. As such, the issue of an unpaid hospital bill does not arise," the statement added.

CGTRH further revealed that the patient had a documented history of mental illness, which had been noted by both medical personnel and local authorities.

"The patient had a known history of mental illness, which had been previously noted by both our medical team and local authorities. Throughout his admission, our staff – including mental health professionals – provided counseling and psychosocial support as part of his care plan," the statement further read.

Despite these efforts, CGTRH said the patient made a decision that resulted in the loss of his life.

"Despite the best efforts of our team, the patient sadly made a decision that led to the loss of his life. This deeply saddens us all, especially those who had come to know and care for him during his time in the hospital," CGTRH concluded.