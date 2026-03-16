Editor's Review Traders are counting losses after a massive fire broke out at Toi Market in Kibra, Nairobi, destroying property of unknown value.

Traders are counting losses after a massive fire broke out at Toi Market in Kibra, Nairobi, destroying property of unknown value.

The inferno, which broke out on Monday, March 16, morning, destroyed several stalls in the market.

Photos of the incident seen by Nairobileo.co.ke showed a huge fire ravaging stalls in the market with thick smoke bellowing into the air.

The traders could be seen trying to move their belongings to prevent them from being destroyed by the fire.

Firefighters from the Nairobi county government have been deployed to the scene to extinguish the inferno.

File image of firefighters at Toi market in Kibra.

The cause of the massive fire at Toi Market is yet to be established.

This is not the first time the Toi market has been hit by fire. Over the years, traders have suffered losses due to frequent fires.

In August 2024, another fire razed stalls and destroyed property of unknown value at Toi Market following an electrical fault.

The blaze started at one section of the Kibera-based market before spreading to other stalls.

The fire incident left four people, including a child, burnt beyond recognition.

The four victims were attempting to save their property in the market when they were overpowered by the inferno.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, while visiting the market to assess the damage, encountered a hostile crowd and was pelted with stones.

His security team was forced to take cover on his behalf, escorting him to safety from the area.

In June 2023, another fire burnt down the Toi market, with properties worth millions of shillings being destroyed, leaving traders counting losses.

The market also experienced an inferno in November 2021 that burnt down a section of the market stalls, with traders blaming the lack of access roads for the slow response from firefighters.