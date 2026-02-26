Editor's Review Two Kenyan footballers have been handed a one-year suspension each after being found guilty of double registration in a disciplinary ruling.

The decision follows investigations into player eligibility involving Santos Hotspurs, Nairobi FC, and Kirinyaga Stars.

The case centered on allegations that two players were registered under different identities at separate clubs.

Investigators established that Bernard Oelle, who featured for Santos Hotspurs, was also registered as Maira Oelle at Nairobi FC.

Findings show that he was first registered at Nairobi FC before appearing for Santos Hotspurs under a different name.

In a separate but related finding, Nganga Ebrahim of Santos Hotspurs was also registered as Ebrahim Hassan at Kirinyaga Stars.

Records indicate that he was first registered at Kirinyaga Stars in 2020 before his subsequent registration elsewhere.

Following the findings, the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) delivered its verdict on the matter.

Fortune Kinderen was awarded the win on a 3-point, 2-0 goal basis as a result of the breach of registration rules.

Additionally, the players Bernard Oelle and Nganga Ebrahim were each suspended for 365 days for double registration.

This comes months after Gor Mahia was fined Ksh300,000 by the FKF Disciplinary Committee following a breach of matchday regulations during their league fixture against Bidco United on Sunday, Sptember 21, at Kasarani Stadium.

In a statement on Friday, October 31, 2025, the disciplinary body said the decision followed findings that the club failed to ensure adequate security and supervision during the encounter.

FKF acknowledged that Gor Mahia had hired third-party vendors to manage ticketing and access control but emphasized that the club remained fully accountable for safety and order during official matches.

"The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Disciplinary Committee has found Gor Mahia FC in violation of FKF Regulations and the CAF Disciplinary Code following a security breach that occurred during the match against Bidco United on 21 September 2025 at Kasarani Stadium.

"The Committee determined that while Gor Mahia had engaged third-party vendors to manage ticketing and access control, the club retained a non-delegable duty of care to ensure safety, order, and effective supervision during official matches," the statement read.

FKF further noted that clubs are responsible for incidents within or around the stadium, even in cases where they are not directly at fault.

"In its decision, the Committee reaffirmed that Under the Strict Liability standard, a club is responsible for incidents occurring in or around the stadium, irrespective of no fault or negligence; The doctrine of Vicarious Liability extends this responsibility to acts or omissions by service providers, contractors, or other parties acting on behalf of the club," the statement added.

As a result of the findings, the disciplinary committee imposed financial and disciplinary sanctions on the club, warning that future lapses would attract stiffer penalties.

"Accordingly, the FKF Disciplinary Committee has Found Gor Mahia FC culpable for failure to maintain adequate order and security; Issued a formal warning to the club to exercise its duty of care on matchdays more diligently and Imposed a fine of Ksh300,000, payable within fourteen (14) days," the statement concluded.