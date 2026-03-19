Editor's Review Opande is the American-based nurse who went viral for recording Marion Naipei in an uncompromising situation.

Suba North Member of Parliament Millie Odhiambo was without remorse on Thursday, March 19, after she found out that a man she exposed for gender based violence lost his job.

Odhiambo laughed off attacks on her as news that James Opande, a Kenyan medical practitioner based in America, had been dismissed from work.

Opande was the man captured on camera in an uncompromising situation with Marion Naipei, where he exposed her private parts in a video that went viral.

Some of the people who supported the man identified as Opande on social media posts questioned whether she had reported him to his employer.

The MP confirmed that she had only exposed him and declared that she was unapologetic about it.

A file image of James Opande and Marion Naipei



"If his employer follows me and fires him based on my post, he is free to sue the employer and me. I will continue unapologetically condemning any forms of Gender Based Violence," she stated.

Millie made it clear that she was not bothered by their online rating as long as she was only doing the right thing in the fight against GBV.

She urged online users who capitalised on the man's sacking to drag her name through the mud to gain relevance on social media to do as they pleased.

"You should have known by now that I seek no likes. I already like myself enough. Use me to gain traction if you want. Hate me if you want. Abuse me if you want. Am I a person you think you can run out of town with silly comments and posts on social media?" The MP posed.

The video of Opande and Marion went viral, with many Kenyans castigating the medic for violating the privacy of his female companion.

Marion issued a public apology to her family and friends and has since joined Pastor Kanyari's church.

Opande also expressed remorse over the incident and asked the public to allow him and Marion to solve the issue privately.