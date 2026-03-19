Editor's Review ODM Acting SG Catherine Omanyo announced the venue for the Special NDC slated for March 27.

ODM Acting Secretary General Catherine Omanyo, on Thursday, March 19, announced that the Special Delegates Convention will be held at the Jamhuri Grounds.

In a statement to the press, Omanyo confirmed that preparations were in top gear and delegates had been informed of the meeting and its agenda.

"The venue for this event will be the Jamhuri Grounds off Ngong Road on Friday, March 27, 2026," the Busia Woman Rep declared.

Omanyo reiterated that the call for the special delegates convention was in line with the ODM party constitution, which required a notice of the meeting to be issued 21 days prior.

"A 21-day notice for this special meeting of the party delegates was published in the local dailies, on the party website and on ODM's social media platform on March 6," the statement read in part.

A file image of ODM Chair Gladys Wanga during a press conference on March 19, 2026.



The notice of the meeting listed the ratification of the National Governing Council Resolution on Party leadership as part of the meeting's agenda.

In addition, the delegates were also invited to deliberate on the National Executive Resolution on Article 87 of the Party Constitution, after which Party Leader Oburu Odinga will give an address.

Omanyo reiterated ODM's commitment to the values on which it is founded, and the ideology of the party, which she claimed provided guidance.

The announcement came a day after the Linda Mwanachi group revealed that it would hold a parallel delegates convention.

Siaya Governor James Orengo dubbed it 'the People's National Convention' but refused to disclose its location.

Orengo, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and Deputy Party leader Godfrey Ososti stated that they would not attend the NDC organised by the Linda Ground faction.

They claimed that the convention was illegal and an infringement of the ODM constitution and values.