Editor's Review Authorities in Australia have launched an investigation following the death of a 24-year-old Kenyan chef after a car crash that police believe may be linked to a prior assault.

Authorities in Australia have launched a major investigation following the death of a 24-year-old Kenyan chef after a car crash that police believe may be linked to a prior assault.

In a statement on Wednesday, March 11, South Australian Police said the incident occurred in Morphett Vale where emergency services responded to reports of a collision involving a vehicle and a utility pole.

According to authorities, the crash was first reported shortly after 1:30am.

"About 1.30am Wednesday, March 11, police and emergency services were called to Golflands View following reports that a BMW sedan had collided with a stobie pole in Morphett Vale," the statement read.

According to the statement, officers who arrived at the scene found the driver, identified as 24-year-old Caleb Leriano, with severe injuries.

Investigators later determined that the circumstances surrounding the crash were suspicious after examining the nature of Leriano’s injuries.

"The driver and sole occupant, 24-year-old Caleb Leriano of Morphett Vale, was found with life threatening injuries and despite the efforts of paramedics, he sadly died at the scene.

"Caleb’s death is being treated as suspicious and has been declared a Major Crime after his injuries were determined to have occurred as a result of an assault, prior to the crash," the statement added.

Following the discovery, multiple police units were deployed to process the scene and gather evidence as part of the ongoing investigation.

Detectives have also carried out several searches as they attempt to piece together what happened before the fatal crash.

"Forensic Response officers, along with Southern District and Major Crime detectives attended the scene and are conducting further investigations into the incident.

"Two homes have been searched by detectives today as part of the investigation, in addition to searches of a local park with the assistance of SA State Emergency Service personnel," the statement further read.

File image of Caleb Leriano's vehicle

Police believe Leriano had driven to the area earlier that morning for a planned meeting, though the purpose of that meeting and what followed remains unclear.

"Police understand that Caleb drove his red 2003 BMW to the vicinity of Saphire Reserve Morphett Vale for a planned meeting in the early hours of Monday morning. The reason for that meeting and what occurred is being investigated," the statement noted.

Authorities are now appealing to members of the public who may have information or video footage that could assist with the investigation.

"Detectives urge residents in the vicinity of Saphire Road and surrounding streets with CCTV or dashcam footage between 12:30am and 1:30am Wednesday 11 March to contact Crime Stoppers," the statement concluded.

Elsewhere, a Kenyan student who had been reported missing in the United Kingdom has been found dead weeks after her disappearance.

In a statement on Tuesday, March 10, Thames Valley Police said Edna Ombakho's body was discovered in water in Wraysbury following joint search efforts carried out with emergency response teams.

The police explained that search teams had been working together in an effort to locate the missing woman.

"Following joint searches, a body was found in water in Wraysbury on Sunday. Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, and Surrey Lowland Search & Rescue helped us in our searches, and we thank them for their hard work," the statement read.

The police stated that although the body has not yet been formally identified, investigators believe it to be that of the missing Kenyan student.

Police clarified that Edna had initially been reported missing at the beginning of February.

"Formal identification of the woman has not yet taken place, but it is believed to be missing woman Edna, aged 31, from Wraysbury, who was reported missing on 1 February 2026," the statement added.

The police also confirmed that Edna’s family has been informed about the discovery as the investigation continues.

Officials indicated that a report will be submitted to the coroner as part of the formal process following the death.

"Edna’s next of kin have been informed. A file is being prepared for the coroner. Our thoughts remain with Edna’s family at this difficult time," the statement concluded.