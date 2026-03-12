Editor's Review Ruto was dressed in a white shirt, red tie and maroon blazer during the school's Centenary celebrations.

President William Ruto, on Thursday, March 12, was dressed in a full school uniform as he visited his alma mater, Kabsabet Boys High School.

Ruto was dressed in a white shirt, red tie and maroon blazer during the school's Centenary celebrations, marking 100 years of its existence.

The President held a brief photo session with the school's student leadership before formally launching the Kabsabet High School Multi-Purpose Hall.

During the tour of the new facility, Kabsabet Hidh School Chief Principal Kipchumba Maiyo informed Ruto that the hall could accommodate 4,500 students at one go.

Nandi Governor Stephen Sang and Treasury Principal Secretary Dr Chris Kiptoo, who are also alumni of Kabsabet Boys' High School, also wore the institution's uniform during the event.

President William Ruto poses for a photo with Kabsabet Boys' High School Students on March 12, 2026.

Other leaders who accompanied the Head of State were Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei and Education PS Julius Bitok.

The President had earlier visited St Joseph Cheptiret Girls Senior School, where he commissioned an ultra-modern dormitory, a fully equipped science laboratory, and handed over a new school bus.

Ruti also attended a Thanksgiving service at Kabsabet Girls' High School, which also celebrated its 100-year anniversary today.

However, his trip across several schools in Nandi County was briefly disrupted after an accident at Kabsabet School for the Deaf resulted in a fatality.

One student died, and several others were injured after a septic tank collapsed while they stood on it to try and catch a glimpse of President Ruto.

Kabsabet High School boasts of producing many national leaders. It is the only school in the country to produce two presidents.

Former President, the late Daniel Torotich Arap Moi, is also an alumnus of the school.



