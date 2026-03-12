Editor's Review The MP warned that the trend could have serious consequences for the country if left unchecked.

Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo has raised alarm over the growing use of hired gangs to intimidate and evict business owners.

In a statement on Thursday, March 12, the lawmaker warned that the trend could have serious consequences for the country if left unchecked.

Odhiambo's remarks come after alleged goons reportedly raided properties linked to former Principal Secretary Irungu Nyakera in Kisumu and former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju in Karen, Nairobi.

The lawmaker warned that the increasing tolerance of organized gangs by authorities could lead to widespread insecurity and lawlessness.

"The rise of gangster culture tolerated by authorities will haunt Kenya. About 100 gangsters were used to try to evict a businessman from premises in Kisumu.

"Similar gangsters were used to hound Hon. Tuju yesterday. Soon, like Haiti, we might need other nations to assist us in dealing with gangsters," she said.

File image of Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo

On Wednesday, March 12, Nyakera allegedly fired warning shots at the LBDA property after goons stormed Fairways Hotel, Kisumu.

In a separate statement, Nyakera claimed that more than 100 goons attacked his hotel, damaged property, and injured staff members.

The former Principal Secretary (PS), who was at the hotel at the time, said he pursued the attackers after hearing the commotion and fired two warning shots into the air to scare them away.

"At 5:00 am today, over 100 goons attacked my hotel in Kisumu, damaging property and injuring our staff, including tying up the security lady. Upon hearing the commotion, I quickly went after them, shooting twice in the air as they fled," he said.

Following the incident, Nyakera claimed he called the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) seeking backup, but officers did not arrive.

The Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) politician said he later sent the OCS a message warning that he would shoot anyone who stepped onto his property.

"I called the OCS and asked for backup, but an hour later, when no backup was forthcoming, I sent him a message that I intended to shoot anyone stepping onto my property. I hope he shared the message in their security WhatsApp group," he alleged.

Nyakera also claimed that a similar incident occurred weeks earlier when alleged goons, accompanied by the landlord, stormed the premises, carted away merchandise, and locked them out of their own property.

He further alleged that a senior government official had instructed that he should not be a tenant in a government building because he is in the opposition.

Nyakera said he took over the premises in 2019 and holds a 50-year lease on the property, claiming that he has invested more than KSh235 million in the hotel.

"I took over these premises as a shell in 2019 and have invested over KSh235 million, as per court records. I hold a 50-year lease on this property. If he indeed wants to take over the property, let him come, we do a valuation, and I sell it to him," he said.