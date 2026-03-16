Editor's Review The United Nations agency UN-Habitat has stepped in following recent severe flash floods in several parts of Nairobi.

The United Nations agency UN-Habitat has stepped in following recent severe flash floods in several parts of Nairobi.

In an update on Monday, March 16, Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'Oei said the UN agency is already engaging key stakeholders to help address the challenges caused by the flooding and explore possible solutions to prevent similar crises in the future.

Sing’Oei said he recently held discussions with Oumar Sylla, the Director of the Africa Office at UN-Habitat, regarding the floods and their impact on the city.

"Spoke with Oumar Sylla, Director of Africa Office at UN Habitat on recent severe flash flooding events in Nairobi which have triggered major humanitarian and urban management challenges," he said.

Sing'Oei said the discussions focused on the scale of the flooding and welcomed the involvement of the UN agency in developing a coordinated response plan with local institutions to tackle the problem.

"Grateful that UN Habitat is working on a plan to respond to the flooding with key stakeholders including the Kenya Institute of Planners and the County government of Nairobi," he added.

File image of Oumar Sylla

This comes a day after President William Ruto directed government agencies to intensify rescue and relief operations as heavy rains continue to cause flooding in several parts of the country.

In a statement on Sunday, March 15, he expressed concern about the impact of the ongoing rains, noting that lives and livelihoods remain at risk.

"The ongoing heavy rains affecting several parts of our country continue to put lives and livelihoods at risk. My thoughts are with the families and communities that have already been affected during this difficult period," he said.

Ruto said the government has already activated a coordinated response involving multiple agencies to manage the situation and support affected residents.

"I want to assure all Kenyans that the Government remains fully mobilised to respond. Last week, I directed the activation of a multi-agency response bringing together emergency services, security agencies, humanitarian teams and technical departments to coordinate efforts and manage the situation effectively in Nairobi and across the country," he added.

According to Ruto, rescue and evacuation operations are currently underway in affected areas, while authorities are also working to address blocked drainage systems and damaged access routes.

“Relevant agencies are also actively assisting with rescue and evacuation operations, as well as clearing blocked drainage systems and restoring access routes in affected areas," he continued.

Ruto further noted that the national government is collaborating with county administrations to ensure residents receive immediate support, including food and medical supplies.

"The National Government is working closely with county governments to ensure the safety and protection of all citizens. Emergency food supplies and medical assistance are already being delivered to all people affected by the floods," he further said.

At the same time, Ruto urged Kenyans to pay attention to official advisories issued by authorities as the rains continue.

"We continue to closely monitor the situation, and I urge all Kenyans to strictly follow the guidance issued by relevant authorities, including the Kenya Meteorological Department and the police. These advisories are issued for your safety, and adherence to them will help us protect lives during this challenging period," he concluded.