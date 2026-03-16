Editor's Review Passengers to and from Dubai have been advised to avoid heading to the airport after Emirates announced the temporary suspension of all flights.

Passengers to and from Dubai have been advised to avoid heading to the airport after Emirates announced the temporary suspension of all flights.

In a statement on Monday, March 16, the airline noted that more information will be provided when available, asking passengers to remain patient as it manages the disruption

"All flights to and from Dubai have been temporarily suspended. Please do not go to the airport. Emirates will share updates when available. We would like to thank our customers for their understanding and patience," the notice read.

The carrier also emphasized that passenger and crew safety remains its top priority and that no decisions would compromise this principle.

"The safety of our passengers and crew is our highest priority and will not be compromised," the notice added.

This comes a week after the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs issued an advisory to more than 500,000 Kenyans living and working in the Middle East amid the ongoing conflict.

In a statement on Friday, March 6, Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi assured the public that the government was actively following developments and remained focused on protecting Kenyans abroad.

"Amidst this conflict, the Government, through the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, wishes to assure the public that the safety and well-being of the more than 500,000 Kenyan nationals residing and working in the Middle East remains a matter of top priority," the statement read.

File image of an explosion in Lebanon

Mudavadi noted that so far, no Kenyan citizen had been reported harmed since the conflict began.

"No casualties or injuries involving Kenyan nationals have been reported seven days into the conflict. Gratefully, most Kenyan nationals in the region continue with their daily activities, whether for work, study, or personal matters, either in person or remotely, depending on prevailing local circumstances," the statement added.

Mudavadi also advised Kenyans who may wish to leave the region to use available travel options, including licensed travel agents.

"Kenyan citizens who wish to depart the region are advised, where feasible and safe, to make appropriate arrangements through available commercial airlines or licensed travel agents," the statement continued.

Mudavadi further revealed that the national carrier had started facilitating the return of stranded Kenyans using safe air routes.

"The Government is pleased that our national carrier, Kenya Airways, has begun to take advantage of the safe air corridors negotiated with concerned authorities to repatriate Kenyans stranded in the region," the statement continued.

Mudavadi also acknowledged that the ongoing conflict had affected Kenyan exports to the Middle East, particularly perishable goods.

"The Government further recognizes the impact of the ongoing situation on Kenyan exporters to the Middle East. The Ministry is working closely with Kenya Airways and other carriers to facilitate cargo flights and secure special permits for the export of perishable products," the statement further read.

Mudavadi added that emergency response measures had already been activated in Kenyan missions in case the security situation worsens.

"All Missions in the region have activated emergency and contingency response mechanisms, including evacuation plans, should the situation deteriorate.

"Kenyan nationals are urged to register and remain in contact with the respective Kenya Embassies and Consulates, which have established and publicized 24-hour emergency helplines," the statement assured.