Editor's Review The Kenya Forest Service (KFS) has come under scrutiny after allegations emerged that some of its rangers pointed guns at a Member of Parliament during an incident in Baringo South.

The Kenya Forest Service (KFS) has come under scrutiny after allegations emerged that some of its rangers misused firearms and pointed guns at a Member of Parliament during an incident in Baringo South.

Speaking on Monday, March 16, Vincent Musyoka, the MP for Mwala and Chairman of the Departmental Committee on Environment, Forestry and Mining, called out the behavior, saying cases of intimidation involving firearms had been reported in several areas.

"We are concerned with the general behavior of KFS rangers, some are misusing their firearms. Recently, it happened to a Member of this Committee where your officers in Baringo South pointed guns at him, it has happened to other Kenyans, this must be stopped by streamlining the law that guides them," he said.

Musyoka further accused some officers of being complicit in illegal logging activities, arguing that the actions undermine efforts to conserve forests.

"Some officers are involved in illegal logging, they cut down trees and sell them illegally when they should be protecting them. I want to ask that you take the issues of training seriously to help them engage lawfully with the public," he added.

File image of Mwala MP Vincent Musyoka

This comes months after KFS issued a statement addressing allegations circulating on social media that its officers unlawfully assaulted a man at forest stations in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

In a statement on Monday, December 29, 2025, KFS said it is aware of allegations alleging that its officers assaulted Bernard Kiplagat Tarus, also known as Kishoto, at Yemit and Cheptongei Forest Stations on Tuesday, December 23, and insists that these claims are inaccurate and misleading.

"The Kenya Forest Service (KFS) strongly refutes misleading and inaccurate allegations circulating on social media claiming that its officers unlawfully assaulted Bernard Kiplagat Tarus, alias 'Kishoto,' at Yemit and Cheptongei Forest Stations on 23rd December 2025," the statement read.

KFS explained that the incident in question occurred a day earlier and was formally documented and reported through official channels.

"The allegations are misleading and omit critical facts concerning a lawfully documented incident that occurred on 22nd December 2025 at approximately 10:54 a.m. within Chepyemit Beat, Cheptongei Forest Station, Elgeyo/Marakwet County, and which was duly reported at Chepyemit Police Station under OB No. 12/22/12/25," the statement added.

KFS added that the encounter happened during a routine patrol and involved an individual actively engaged in illegal forest activities.

"During a routine forest protection patrol, KFS officers encountered an adult male actively engaged in the illegal felling of indigenous trees inside a gazetted State forest with the intent of producing charcoal an offence under Section 64 of the Forest Conservation and Management Act, 2016," the statement further read.

KFS explained that its officers attempted to carry out a lawful arrest but were met with violent resistance, prompting a defensive response.

"When officers attempted to effect a lawful arrest, the suspect violently resisted, armed himself with a panga, and attempted to attack a Forest Ranger. The ranger responded using reasonable force in lawful self-defense to neutralize the imminent threat. Any injuries sustained were a direct consequence of the suspect's violent resistance," the statement noted.

KFS further dismissed claims that the suspect was mistreated or abandoned after the incident, saying its officers ensured he received medical care.

"Contrary to claims circulating online, the suspect was neither assaulted nor abandoned. KFS officers immediately rendered assistance and facilitated his evacuation to Iten Teaching and Referral Hospital for medical attention," the statement read.

KFS added that several tools allegedly used in the illegal activity were recovered at the scene and kept as evidence.

"Illegal tools recovered at the scene and preserved as evidence include one panga, one axe, and one saw. The suspect later identified himself as Bernard Kiplagat," the statement further read.