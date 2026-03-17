Editor's Review The Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) has warned of heavy rainfall across six regions this week.

The Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) has warned of heavy rainfall across six regions this week.

In a weather forecast for March 17, 2026, to March 23, 2026, the department said that rainfall intensity is expected to increase from Thursday, March 19, 2026.

The regions set to experience heavy downpour include: the Highlands East of the Rift Valley, the Highlands West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, the Rift Valley, the South-eastern Lowlands, and the Coast region.

“Rainfall is expected over the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, the Rift Valley, the South-eastern Lowlands, and the Coast region of Kenya with increased intensity from Thursday. Isolated heavy rainfall events are also likely to occur over parts of these same regions,” the forecast read.

The weatherman also predicted dry, sunny conditions in parts of northeastern and Northwestern Kenya, although occasional rainfall may occur in isolated areas.

File image of floods in Nairobi.

Daytime temperatures above 30°C are expected across the Coast, Northeastern, and Northwestern regions of Kenya.

Meanwhile, parts of the Highlands East of the Rift Valley, the Central Rift Valley, the North Rift, and areas near Mt. Kilimanjaro will experience nighttime temperatures below 10°C.

The forecast comes just days after heavy rainfall has triggered flooding in several parts of Nairobi, leaving roads impassable and forcing emergency rescue operations.

In a statement on Sunday, March 15, the Kenya Red Cross said rainfall affected multiple areas and that emergency teams were deployed to respond to incidents caused by rising water levels.

"Heavy rainfall has caused flooding in several parts of Nairobi, including Parklands, CBD, Ngong Road (Ngando area), Lower Kabete, Kibera, Kilimani, South B, Kawangware, Lang’ata, Lavington, Eastleigh, and Riruta," the statement read.

The floods also caused major disruptions on key roads across the city, with motorists experiencing delays as water levels rose along major transport routes.

Emergency response teams were deployed to assist residents trapped by rising waters, and 13 people were rescued.